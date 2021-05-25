Cart.com Appoints eCommerce and Retail Tech Veteran Michael Svatek as Chief Product Officer

HOUSTON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cart.com, the first end-to-end eCommerce services provider, today announced its appointment of industry veteran Michael Svatek as the company's first Chief Product Officer. In this role, Mike will spearhead and oversee all aspects of Cart.com's rapidly-expanding portfolio of fully integrated software tools, services, and infrastructure to scale brands online.

With a background in software engineering, Svatek has led product strategy, development, management, and M&A for top technology companies in the eCommerce and retail spaces. As Chief Product & Strategy Officer at Bazaarvoice he led product, design, and innovation teams, driving revenues to USD $160M and a successful IPO (Nasdaq: BV). Under Svatek's leadership, the 400+ person strong product and engineering team scaled Bazaarvoice to 100 billion monthly transactions across 3,000 global brands and retailers with an aggregate USD $2 trillion in global online and offline revenues. Svatek also managed Bazaarvoice's corporate M&A team, spearheading acquisitions in excess of USD $200M in deal value and brokering 15 strategic partnerships with companies such as Google, SAP, and Oracle.

After Bazaarvoice, Svatek co-founded and served as the CEO and Head of Product at Rivet Works, a cloud software platform powering direct-to-consumer engagement for market leading brands and retailers such as Estee Lauder, Whole Foods, and TGI Fridays as well as thousands of rapidly growing online merchants and direct-to-consumer brands. Earlier in his career, Svatek served as VP of product management at Baynote, a dynamic merchandising platform for online retailers, powered by sophisticated machine learning capabilities and subsequently acquired by Kibo Commerce, a Vista Equity portfolio company.

"Michael's deep expertise across the eCommerce technology value chain coupled with his experience in M&A, strategic alliances, and entrepreneurship are one-of-a-kind in this industry, and a testament to our growth and trajectory at Cart.com," said Omair Tariq, co-founder and CEO. "We are so pleased to welcome Michael, a proven leader with an innate understanding of the Cart.com mission to unify and streamline the fragmented eCommerce value chain for brands of any size."

"D2C brands know the combination of product uniqueness, operational excellence, and innovation will enable them to become leaders in their categories, though they also know it is exceedingly difficult to execute all three well," said Svatek. "We are at the precipice of another sea-change in how online commerce functions; by solving the difficult end-to-end challenges of online marketing, sales, and fulfillment, Cart is leading the movement to give D2C brands the space and time to focus on making incredible products and building durable brands. We'll handle the rest."

