Cart.com Partners With Clearco to Deliver Frictionless Funding for Ecommerce Brands

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cart.com, the first end-to-end ecommerce services provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Clearco, the world's largest ecommerce investor, to transform the way that ecommerce founders access financing as they grow their businesses. Through the partnership, Cart.com's ecommerce clients will gain direct access to Clearco's capital financing from within their Cart.com dashboard, enabling them to obtain the resources they need for growth at the click of a button, while Clearco's portfolio of over 5,500 companies will gain access to Cart.com's end-to-end ecommerce platform to accelerate their online growth.

Cart.com customers will be able to use Clearco's services to seamlessly access up to $10M in marketing capital within 24 hours, without giving up equity or control of their company, and to repay the advance from future revenues. Founders can also instantly top up their advances based on future needs, and access up to $1 million in inventory support to reduce up-front costs and free up cash flow. Clearco's capital products will extend Cart.com's existing financing offerings, which include a marketing credit program and a range of exclusive growth capital loans available only to Cart.com customers.

In partnering with Cart.com, Clearco customers gain access to a comprehensive suite of ecommerce software and services to tackle some of ecommerce's biggest pain points. Cart.com powers 2,500+ brands today with powerful ecommerce software, fulfillment capabilities, multichannel marketing, and customer service that enables brands to accelerate their online growth. With the Cart.com ecosystem, Clearco's customers will be able to seamlessly unlock the tools they need to scale effectively, and access new ecommerce and entrepreneurship enablement resources.

Cart.com and Clearco share a common mission to democratize ecommerce by delivering easier, more streamlined access to critical resources — including capital, services, and domain-specific knowhow — that have hitherto only been available to established giants such as Amazon or a scant handful of well-connected entrepreneurs with access to significant capital and hard-to-access ecommerce tools and services.

"Like Cart.com, we envision a world where founding a business is accessible to everyone, and where founders can access essential capital without having to jump through endless hoops," said Andrew D'Souza, Clearco CEO. "By partnering with Cart.com, Clearco companies will be able to access the platform's end-to-end ecommerce engine — including online store technology, integrated fulfillment services, and customer service support — to scale their ecommerce growth."

"We're committed to making all aspects of running an ecommerce business streamlined and hassle-free — and that includes getting access to the capital needed to fuel growth," said Omair Tariq, Cart.com CEO. "Through this partnership we're giving online sellers frictionless access to the resources they need to scale up, while allowing founders to stay laser-focused on serving their customers and building their brand."



About Cart.com

Cart.com is the first end-to-end ecommerce solutions provider delivering a fully integrated and owned suite of software, expert services, and infrastructure to scale businesses online. Founded in September 2020 by experienced ecommerce experts, Cart.com is on a mission to put brands back in charge of their ecommerce journey and their customer relationships as the premiere ecommerce-as-a-Service (ECaaS) provider in the ecommerce services space. Cart.com offers a wealth of business solutions - including online store software, digital marketing services, fulfillment services, financial services, and customer service capabilities so brands of any size are able to work with a single partner to attain the same capabilities as some of the world's largest companies. For more info: Cart.com , LinkedIn .

About Clearco

Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Dragon's Den (Canada's Shark Tank), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights and data, and recommendations. Clearco has financed over 5,500+ companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressable, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco.

