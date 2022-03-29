Cart.com Partners with Snowflake to Enable Enterprise-Scale Data Science and Insights in Ecommerce

Powered by Snowflake, Cart.com enables ecommerce businesses to gain seamless access to all their data through a single platform

AUSTIN, Texas, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cart.com, the first end-to-end ecommerce platform that simplifies scaling for the world's greatest brands, today announced a partnership with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company. Powered by Snowflake, Cart.com's powerful unified analytics tools will allow merchants to connect their entire data universe, seamlessly turning cloud-hosted data into a centralized source of actionable insights.

Cart.com partnered with Snowflake for its unique ability to meet the diverse demands of today's ecommerce merchants and for a shared vision to provide unified visibility into data across the entire ecommerce value chain. Bringing together Cart.com's unified analytics tools with the Snowflake Data Cloud will empower joint customers to leverage innovative machine learning algorithms that streamline decision-making and an advanced AI-driven attribution model that combines storefront, marketing, and clickstream data to help brands understand a channel or campaign's influence on purchase behavior. Cart.com's forecasting model will support profitable inventory management by anticipating SKU-level demand at each fulfillment center.

In addition, as part of the partnership, Cart.com will leverage Snowflake's newly announced Retail Data Cloud , which unites Snowflake's integrated data platform, Snowflake- and partner-delivered solutions, and industry-specific datasets and models.

Powered by Snowflake, Cart.com will provide merchants of all sizes with:

Access to unified analytics tools . Cart.com customers can now easily access centralized dashboards that bring together commerce, marketing and cloud-hosted data to unlock data-driven automation and AI-powered analytics across their entire organization

. Cart.com customers can now easily access centralized dashboards that bring together commerce, marketing and cloud-hosted data to unlock data-driven automation and AI-powered analytics across their entire organization Ability to securely unlock diverse datasets while maintaining a single source of truth. By using Cart.com's machine learning and AI-powered tools, customers can unlock the full power of their datasets, while ensuring that their original data remains completely secure, and can't be altered, corrupted, or overwritten.

"Every retailer's goal is to connect with their customers in a more meaningful way in order to get products in their hands and engender loyalty," said Rosemary Hua, Global Head of Retail & CPG at Snowflake. "Together Cart.com and Snowflake bring the power of a single view of ecommerce data to customers, which provides unified visibility and ultimately connects business from end-to-end. Both companies believe that data is the key to allowing retailers to connect with their customers more deeply."

"At Cart.com, we're democratizing ecommerce by giving customers unified visibility into and control over every aspect of the e-commerce value chain. Working with Snowflake, we're enabling ecommerce businesses to gain seamless access to all their data, across every part of their business, without ever leaving their centralized Cart.com dashboard," said Chase Zieman, Cart.com Chief Data Science Officer. "Ecommerce brands have data in their DNA. Using the combined power of Snowflake and Cart.com, they can now turn that data into actionable insights, creating value at every level of their operations."

About Cart.com

Cart.com is the first end-to-end ecommerce software and service provider built to help Brands find more customers, sell in more places, and deliver their products more easily. Cart.com provides tools that allow for a modular, data-rich, fully integrated approach to scaling up. We are on a mission to put Brands back in charge of their ecommerce journey and in control of their customer relationships. Cart.com exists to help Brands crush scale. For more info: Cart.com , LinkedIn .

SOURCE Cart.com