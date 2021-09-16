Cart.com Recruits Sales Veteran Randy Ray as Chief Revenue Officer

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cart.com, the first end-to-end ecommerce services provider, today announced its appointment of executive-level B2B sales veteran Randy Ray as the company's first Chief Revenue Officer. Following on the heels of Cart.com's recent $98 million Series B funding round, Ray is tasked with driving sales growth across all facets of the company's rapidly expanding portfolio, which includes fully integrated software tools, services, and infrastructure brands need to rapidly scale online.

Ray's 15-plus years of experience driving sales and operational success for major brands will support Cart.com's continuing mission to bring all aspects of the ecommerce ecosystem under a single umbrella, delivering streamlined and unified experiences for online merchants of all types and sizes. A passionate, customer-focused sales leader, Ray previously built a GTM operation from the ground up at Zipline, the operations platform dedicated to supporting frontline retail employees, and delivered explosive sales that drove an 8X increase in valuation in just two years.

Ray was previously Senior Vice President at supply-chain solution provider High Jump, forging a customer-first strategy that supported over 2,000 customers, and Global Vice President of Sales at Infor, a global leader in industry-specific cloud software solutions. Joining Infor as employee No.6, Ray grew the sales organization to a team of over 100 employees, and boosted Infor's average transaction price over sixfold in just three years. Ray also had a successful nine-year career at Oracle, rising to become Area Vice President and leading sales across North America.

"I've worked with the world's biggest retail and SaaS brands, and I've seen the need for a unified Ecommerce-as-a-Service hub to create operational efficiencies and unlock scalable success," Ray said. "I'm a firm believer in the Cart.com mission to drive success for online brands, and I'm looking forward to tripling our sales organization and building out a world-class revenue infrastructure as we take the company global over the next 6 to 9 months."

"Randy is a results-driven sales leader who believes in the power of teamwork and collaboration to produce the best results," said Omair Tariq, Cart.com co-founder and CEO. "The Cart.com team is looking forward to working with Randy, a customer-centric executive with an impressive range of experiences working with different technology companies. As Chief Revenue Officer, Randy will further accelerate our growth at Cart.com in scaling businesses into world-class ecommerce leaders and prepare for future funding rounds."

Cart.com is the first end-to-end ecommerce solutions provider delivering a fully integrated and owned suite of software, expert services, and infrastructure to scale businesses online. Founded in September 2020 by experienced ecommerce experts, Cart.com is on a mission to put brands back in charge of their ecommerce journey and their customer relationships as the premiere ecommerce-as-a-Service (ECaaS) provider in the ecommerce services space. Cart.com offers a wealth of business solutions - including online store software, digital marketing services, fulfillment services, financial services, and customer service capabilities so brands of any size are able to work with a single partner to attain the same capabilities as some of the world's largest companies. For more info: Cart.com , LinkedIn .

