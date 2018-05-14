Carte Blanche For Proenza Schouler

By inviting Proenza Schouler to explore their vision of beauty, Lancôme once again asserts its passionate connection with the world of fashion. After giving carte blanche to Alber Elbaz, Yiqing Yin, Alexandre Vauthier, Jacquemus, Anthony Vaccarello, the Sonia Rykiel brand, and more recently Olympia Le-Tan, Lancôme perpetuates a long tradition of collaborating with renowned designers.

"Borne by the radical approach of Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, Proenza Schouler fashion is the manifesto of a strong, free femininity. The idea of 'empowerment' is at the heart of their values, just as it has always been at the heart of the Lancôme philosophy," emphasizes Françoise Lehmann, General Manager of Lancôme International.

"Lancôme has always represented the epitome of luxury beauty products, so it is like a dream come true to be able to collaborate with such an iconic and historic brand," adds Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, co-founders and designers of Proenza Schouler.

The Lancôme x Proenza Schouler collection will be available in Lancôme point of sales as of July 2018.

About Lancôme

Since visionary pioneer Armand Petitjean founded the brand in 1935, Lancôme has epitomized timeless glamour with a quintessential French touch. Today the world's leading luxury beauty brand continues to inspire with its elusive je ne sais quoi that exudes happiness, confidence and French chic appeal, as well as the very best in quality, style, and transformative results. With a presence in 130 countries, over 20,000 beauty advisers in as many points of sale relay Lancôme's message of French excellence, with incredible service and iconic products such as: Teint Idole, Advanced Genifique, Renergie, La Vie Est Belle, and award-winning mascaras. Lancôme affirms that happiness is the most attractive quality and offers every woman the opportunity to enhance her beauty and femininity, whatever her age and whatever her skin color, by giving her the best of science and innovation. The brand continues to offer every woman the best in beauty through its Elite Membership Rewards Program, which allows customers access to exclusive offers, products and uniquely indulgent experiences through brand partners. Lancôme's ambassadresses include Julia Roberts, Kate Winslet, Penelope Cruz, Lupita Nyong'o, Lily Collins, Taylor Hill and Isabella Rossellini. Lancôme's ambition is that every woman who comes to the brand to look more beautiful leaves feeling happier.

