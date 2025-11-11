Carteav Drives Delight at SEA Airport: Autonomous Electric Mobility Now Transforming Airports, Ports, Campuses - and Smiles Are Everywhere

SEATTLE, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carteav, the global leader in autonomous low-speed mobility for controlled environments, is proud to announce the remarkable success of its vehicles at this 3-month snapshot – delighting passengers, simplifying logistics, and redefining mobility at airports, seaports, educational campuses, and more.

Snapshot After 3 Months: Safety, Scale, and Smiles

The autonomous cart safely navigates the terminal packed with people The driverless vehicle makes its way through the crowded airport, delighting users and bystanders alike

At Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Carteav's autonomous shuttles have completed thousands of passenger trips — with not a single safety incident.

They've safely and comfortably transported thousands of people, including the elderly, individuals with disabilities, and families with children, offering newfound independence and ease of movement.

The feedback has been extraordinary. Hundreds of passengers have volunteered to give video testimonials, describing how delighted they are – not just with the technology, but with the friendly, reliable service. In busy airport hubs with high foot traffic and complex logistics, that kind of feedback speaks volumes.

Seamless Integration, Indoor to Outdoor – No Infrastructure Fuss

What sets Carteav apart is its ability to operate without infrastructure upgrades. These autonomous electric vehicles handle both indoor hallways and open exterior zones with equal ease. They fit into existing spaces and simplify deployment, unlike costly fixed guideways or moving walkways.

Proven Impact on People and Operations

Elevated passenger experience – Smooth, intuitive rides with minimal wait and maximum comfort.

Accessibility made simpler – Especially for reduced-mobility passengers.

Operational efficiency gains – By automating low-speed transfers inside airports, seaports, and campuses.

Global deployment readiness – Operations already live in multiple environments.

A Pioneering Moment for Airports and Beyond

While autonomous mobility often focuses on roadways and high-speed vehicles, Carteav's symbol is the indoor corridor and the busy terminal.

It's the first autonomous indoor solution of its kind to operate in large-scale semi-closed facilities, bringing driverless mobility into places where people walk, gather, wait, and connect.

"This is the future, and it's happening now," says Avinoam Barak, CEO of Carteav.

Learn More

Read about our deployment at SEA Airport and the first-of-its-kind implementation here.

About Carteav

Carteav is the world leader in autonomous low-speed mobility for semi-closed and controlled environments. With proven deployments across airports, seaports, campuses, retirement communities, and more, Carteav combines state-of-the-art autonomy, robust safety architecture and seamless integration – redefining how people and goods move inside complex facilities.

Media Contact:

Avinoam Barak

Chief Executive Officer, Carteav

+972542424424

[email protected]

www.carteav.com

SOURCE Carteav