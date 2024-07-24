Carteav Signs Agreement with Bar-Ilan University, Second Largest Academic Institution in the Country

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carteav, a leading innovator in low-speed autonomous electric vehicle solutions, is excited to announce an official agreement has been signed with Bar-Ilan University to provide its innovative solution to its campus.

Following a successful initial pilot, this agreement marks a significant step forward in enhancing campus accessibility and transportation efficiency at one of Israel's most prestigious educational institutions, whose campus spans 320 acres and serves over 20,000 students.

Carteav's low-speed autonomous electric vehicle in action at Bar Ilan University campus

Currently, Bar-Ilan University operates eight human-driven shuttle carts, providing service on a fixed route around the university's peripheral path. These shuttles are costly and lack the true point-to-point convenience that Carteav offers.

Beginning June 1st, Bar-Ilan University will implement Carteav's solution: an on-demand point-to-point transportation service improving accessibility for students and individuals with low mobility. This initiative, conducted in cooperation with the Israel Innovation Authority, will deploy two electric carts for a six to twelve-month period.

The new Carteav service will provide flexible, on-demand transportation that can navigate both side roads and main roads, allowing passengers to reach any building directly. The government's support in covering the costs of this initiative reflects a growing global trend towards partnerships between government and educational institutions to improve accessibility.

See it driving among pedestrians here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zlRqo9epzo8&list=PLcZSHJPDeQRSNeAHf6tcBP48iYy1LvRGv&index=26

Avinoam Barak, CEO of Carteav, commented: "We are thrilled to partner with Bar-Ilan University to bring our advanced transportation solution to their campus. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to enhancing mobility and accessibility for all. By providing a flexible and efficient transportation service, we aim to make a significant positive impact on the daily lives of students and staff."

Professor Eyal Yaniv, head of the Center for Smart Cities, added: "Implementing Carteav's autonomous electric vehicles on our campus is a significant step forward in improving accessibility and convenience for our community. This project will greatly benefit our students, particularly those with disabilities. As an applied research center, we are interested in testing and investigating autonomous vehicles and other future smart mobility solutions. We are proud to be at the forefront of such innovative transportation solutions and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have."

About Carteav: Carteav is the global leader in developing low-speed autonomous electric vehicles dedicated to improving how sites handle their transportation needs. With a vision for widespread adoption, Carteav is setting new benchmarks in the mobility sector.

