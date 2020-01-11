Carter Community Charter School to Celebrate School Choice with Annual Falcon Career Day

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- News anchors, doctors, state judges, barbers, chefs, lawyers, veterinarians, local police officers, and musicians will gather at Carter Community Charter School for a Career Day on Monday, Jan. 27. Students and parents at the charter school will have the opportunity to connect with the guest speakers and learn about diverse career opportunities within the local community.

The "Annual Falcon Career Day" will take place starting at 9 a.m. at Carter Community Charter School. This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"The event is a fun way for our students to learn how important a good education is for a good career," said Keisha Johnson, administrative assistant at Carter Community Charter School. "When children are at a school where they feel engaged and motivated, that helps them prepare for their future."

Carter Community Charter School is a public charter school serving students in grades K-8. Carter Community School serves primarily minority students deemed at-risk of academic failure based on federal and state definitions and descriptors. The school serves students with a high level of support from our teachers, administrators, parents and the community, including the major universities in Durham, Peaceful Schools NC, Spoken-4 Communications, and other social organizations.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

