Carter Conboy Launches New Brand and Website, Introduces Critical Incident Response Team

"Carter Conboy has changed so much in the last ten years, we felt our brand needed an update to better reflect our current identity and capabilities," said Michael J. Catalfimo, Chief Operating Officer. "Building upon the core foundation of our litigation and trial services, we have grown into a full-service law firm which delivers an extensive range of legal services to local and national clients in over 20 industries. Our approaching centennial anniversary affords us the perfect opportunity not only to honor the many accomplishments of our past, but also, through our new look, to inspire the achievements of our future."

Carter Conboy's new website was developed with the user in mind. The design employs the latest technology to ensure compatibility with current browsers, and can be viewed on smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices without the loss of functionality.

"We were excited to develop a new website and knew we didn't want something cookie-cutter," said Stacy A. Smith, the firm's Director of Marketing. "Over the last year, we have worked closely with Theresa Agresta of Allegory Studios in Saratoga Springs to develop our new brand using the practice of Archetyping. We translated our new brand into a conceptual website which aligns our services, strengths, values, culture, and nearly 100-year history with user-friendly navigation for our clients."

Carter Conboy is also introducing a new, unique service to support its clients—a Critical Incident Response Team. "Our Critical Incident Response Team is an example of our commitment to protect and safeguard our clients, day or night, whenever and wherever a critical incident occurs," said Catalfimo. "Critical incidents occur unexpectedly and our Response Team is focused on supporting our clients in the immediate aftermath of an accident or other legal incident. Important choices and decisions frequently need to be made during this time, and our guidance and attention to detail can help to make the difference between a substantial loss and a positive outcome for our clients."

Carter Conboy (www.carterconboy.com) is a full-service law firm providing counsel to businesses, corporations, government, professionals, and individuals in 20 industries and 40 specialized service areas. Founded in 1920, Carter Conboy has offices in Albany and Saratoga Springs, NY.

