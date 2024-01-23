Carter Exchange Acquires Absolute Net-Leased Industrial Property in Texas for DST Offering

The property serves as a regional service center for Atmos Energy, a leading natural gas distributor, servicing the Dallas, Texas, metropolitan area.

FORNEY, Texas, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carter Exchange Fund Management Company, LLC ("Carter Exchange"), a national real estate company focused on tax-advantaged investment strategies, today announced the acquisition of an Atmos Energy Corporation ("Atmos Energy") industrial facility for $12.6 million.

Carter Exchange facilitated the acquisition of the property on behalf of CX Texas Industrial II, DST. The Delaware statutory trust ("DST") launched a 506(c) zero coupon private placement offering on Jan. 9, 2024, seeking to raise $3.4 million from accredited investors.

The Atmos Energy facility is situated on 9.73 acres in Forney, well-located in a major industrial market within the Dallas metropolitan area. The lease is a 20-year absolute net lease agreement with Atmos Energy, an S&P 500 company and one of the largest distributors of national gas in the U.S.

The acquired facility was built in 2023 and includes an 18,000-square-foot special-use building with both warehouse and office space that is utilized by engineers, field technicians and operational staff. The property is located approximately 27 miles east of Dallas, one of the country's top logistics hubs, where strong demand for industrial real estate persists from the area's massive economic and demographic growth.

"We're excited to continue expanding our Texas footprint with a mission-critical property acquisition in the essential natural gas utility sector backed by investment-grade tenancy under a long-term lease commitment. The Dallas Metroplex is a fantastic location due to its dynamic job and population growth, premier location and attractiveness to a significant number of corporate headquarters and major company operations," said Dallas Whitaker, chief executive officer of Carter Exchange.

