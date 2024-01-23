Carter Exchange Acquires Absolute Net-Leased Industrial Property in Texas for DST Offering

News provided by

Carter Funds

23 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

The property serves as a regional service center for Atmos Energy, a leading natural gas distributor, servicing the Dallas, Texas, metropolitan area.

FORNEY, Texas, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carter Exchange Fund Management Company, LLC ("Carter Exchange"), a national real estate company focused on tax-advantaged investment strategies, today announced the acquisition of an Atmos Energy Corporation ("Atmos Energy") industrial facility for $12.6 million.

Carter Exchange facilitated the acquisition of the property on behalf of CX Texas Industrial II, DST. The Delaware statutory trust ("DST") launched a 506(c) zero coupon private placement offering on Jan. 9, 2024, seeking to raise $3.4 million from accredited investors.

The Atmos Energy facility is situated on 9.73 acres in Forney, well-located in a major industrial market within the Dallas metropolitan area. The lease is a 20-year absolute net lease agreement with Atmos Energy, an S&P 500 company and one of the largest distributors of national gas in the U.S.

The acquired facility was built in 2023 and includes an 18,000-square-foot special-use building with both warehouse and office space that is utilized by engineers, field technicians and operational staff. The property is located approximately 27 miles east of Dallas, one of the country's top logistics hubs, where strong demand for industrial real estate persists from the area's massive economic and demographic growth.

"We're excited to continue expanding our Texas footprint with a mission-critical property acquisition in the essential natural gas utility sector backed by investment-grade tenancy under a long-term lease commitment. The Dallas Metroplex is a fantastic location due to its dynamic job and population growth, premier location and attractiveness to a significant number of corporate headquarters and major company operations," said Dallas Whitaker, chief executive officer of Carter Exchange.

About Carter Funds
Carter Funds is a fully integrated real estate company with $3 billion in assets under management and is built on over three centuries of real estate experience. Carter Exchange, a Carter Funds subsidiary with over $2 billion in assets under management, is a national real estate investment and management firm specializing in institutional-quality real estate exchange programs intended to qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code. Learn more: www.carterfunds.com and www.carterexchange.com.

Media Contact:
Stacy Sheedy
VP Marketing, Carter Funds
[email protected]
813.358.5982

SOURCE Carter Funds

Also from this source

Aphorio Carter Purchases $13 Million Data Center in Tucson, AZ

Aphorio Carter Fund Management Company, LLC ("Aphorio Carter"), the critical infrastructure and data center division of Carter Funds, announced today ...
Carter Funds Expands Real Estate Portfolio with Tampa Multifamily Acquisition

Carter Funds Expands Real Estate Portfolio with Tampa Multifamily Acquisition

Carter Multifamily, a division of Carter Funds focused on acquiring and managing value-add multifamily real estate, has purchased Mode at Ballast...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Gas

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.