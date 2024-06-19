Carter Funds Expands Sales Team with Addition of Stacey Roth, Senior Vice President and Internal Sales Director

TAMPA, Fla., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carter Funds, a fully integrated real estate acquisition and investment management firm, today announced the expansion of its independent broker-dealer wholesaling team with the appointment of Stacey Roth to senior vice president and internal sales director. In partnership with executive vice president and national sales director, Weldon Evans, Roth will focus on the continued growth of the firm's broker-dealer relationships in the U.S. Ms. Roth will play a crucial role in working with independent broker-dealer firms throughout the distribution process, providing valuable product expertise and sales support to financial advisors.

Ms. Roth brings over 11 years of licensure in the financial services industry, marked by a distinguished career path spanning wealth advisory, product sales, and banking. Her tenure at Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan Chase underscores her expertise in navigating various investment vehicles, including non-traded REITs, private equity, qualified opportunity zones, and corporate bonds.

Throughout her career, Ms. Roth has demonstrated a remarkable track record, consistently delivering exceptional results and fostering strong advisor and client relationships. Ms. Roth received her bachelor's degree from Drew University and holds FINRA Series 7, 63 and 65 licenses. With an extensive history and network in alternative investments, Ms. Roth is poised to bring considerable value to the Carter Funds sales team.

"Stacey's exceptional background and track record with multi-billion-dollar investment firms promise to be an invaluable addition to our team. We are looking forward to Stacey spearheading the expansion and outreach of our sales team, leveraging her expertise to cultivate meaningful relationships within the investment advisor community and positioning Carter Funds for continued success," said Gael Ragone, president of Carter Funds.

About Carter Funds

Carter Funds is a fully integrated real estate investment company built on over 300 years of real estate experience. With more than $3 billion in assets under management through its affiliated companies (Carter Multifamily, Carter Exchange, Aphorio Carter, and Allegiant-Carter Management), Carter Funds focuses on acquiring, developing, and expertly managing real estate investments in high-growth industries and markets throughout the Southern and Mid-Atlantic U.S. As of June 2024, Carter Funds manages a portfolio of more than 10,000 apartment homes with assets under management totaling approximately $3.1 Billion. Learn more at carterfunds.com.

