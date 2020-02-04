Carter Machinery to Acquire Baltimore-Based Alban Tractor Co., Inc.

ROANOKE, Va., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salem-based Carter Machinery, a leading Caterpillar, Inc. dealer, announced today an agreement to acquire the assets of Baltimore-based Alban Tractor Co., Inc. effective February 4, 2020. In connection with the acquisition, Carter Machinery will become the Cat dealer in an expanded service territory that will now include Northern Virginia; Washington D.C.; Maryland; and Delaware.

For more than 92 years, Carter has serviced customers throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia and southern West Virginia, becoming one of Caterpillar's top performing dealerships in the country.

"Carter's growth is evidence of the caliber of our employees' expertise and the speed at which they service the industry to ensure customer success every day," said Drew Parker, CEO, Carter Machinery. "Carter is enthused about expanding our services to more customers with the same commitment that our Virginia and West Virginia customers have come to rely upon."

The acquisition will strengthen Carter's position as an equipment leader in key industries, including construction, mining, aggregates, and forestry, as well as expand upon its market leadership in key growth areas such as rental and power generation.

"Alban's reputation in heavy equipment and power systems is strong and one we're excited to build upon in the coming months and years," added Parker.

In addition to Cat® equipment, Carter also supports more than 70 world-class brands. The company will begin customer outreach immediately to ensure seamless transitions and uninterrupted service.

About Carter Machinery

Carter Machinery has been enabling the success of construction and equipment industries for 92 years. Headquartered in Salem, Virginia, the company serves customers in Virginia and West Virginia and employs more than 1,350 employees. Carter's diverse business portfolio supplies machinery, rentals, power, and product support to customers across many industries, leading the market in construction, mining, transportation, and power infrastructure, as well as supplying Virginia's largest and best maintained rental inventory.

Learn more at www.cartermachinery.com.

About Alban Tractor Co., Inc.

Established in 1927, Alban Tractor Co., Inc. is a Baltimore-based construction equipment and power systems company and Cat dealer employing a team of 750 across 16 locations serving customers in Northern Virginia, Maryland; Washington, D.C.; and Delaware. The company, is the recognized construction and power systems leader for the mid-Atlantic, supplying power generation equipment to top tier global brands with East Coast operations based in the Capital Beltway region.

Media Contact: Rachel Spencer, 540.204.4032, rachel@visitaccess.com

SOURCE Carter Machinery

