Cartera, a Rakuten Company, and Kigo, an Augeo Company, Partner To Expand Personalized Retail Savings to 100M+ Loyalty Members

New Partnership enables brands to drive revenue with personalized offers and discounts within the loyalty apps and programs people already use

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartera, the loyalty commerce platform trusted by the world's leading airlines, banks and retailers, and Kigo, an Augeo company, have partnered to deliver more relevant, personalized retail offers in front of more than 100 million loyalty program members across Kigo's growing roster of Fortune 500 brands in telecommunications, healthcare, financial services and retail.

Kigo x Cartera partnership

The strategic collaboration integrates Cartera's extensive network of merchant offers into Kigo's platform, expanding Kigo's rewards ecosystem across programs, and matching members with offers from the brands they already shop within loyalty programs where they have deep, proven engagement.

For brands, the partnership creates a performance channel inside loyalty programs their customers already trust, with the offer analytics to measure every transaction.

"Cartera brings one of the largest merchant-funded offer catalogs, with years of experience running loyalty programs," said Ben Straley, President and Chief Product Officer of Kigo. "Paired with Kigo's personalization capabilities, this puts the right offer in front of far more of the right consumers, right when they're ready to buy. For brands, more precise targeting at that scale means more opportunity to drive return on their ad spend."

"Kigo's personalization capabilities and Fortune 500 client relationships give our merchants a direct line to exactly where they want to be: in front of highly engaged loyalty program members who are ready to spend," said Marc Mazzone, General Manager of Cartera. "That's a combination that's tough to find anywhere else."

About Cartera, a Rakuten Company

Cartera is the largest source of merchant-funded rewards in the U.S. and a leader in enterprise-level loyalty solution innovations. The Lexington, Mass.-based organization powers comprehensive end-to-end experiences that accelerate member engagement and increase lifetime value. Cartera empowers some of the world's largest airlines and banks to transform every customer touchpoint into a rewarding experience, driving deeper engagement and long-term loyalty at scale. For more information, visit cartera.com.

About Kigo, an Augeo company

Kigo is a modern loyalty and rewards platform designed for the agentic era, helping brands build deeper, more meaningful relationships with their customers. Built for today's digital-native consumer, Kigo leverages AI-driven insights, automation, and personalization to deliver relevant offers and experiences across the full loyalty lifecycle, from earn to redemption. With access to one of the industry's largest and most flexible reward marketplaces, the platform enables brands to drive customer acquisition, incremental sales, and long-term advocacy. Kigo is a subsidiary of Augeo, a global leader in data-driven loyalty programs with four decades of experience in the industry, and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minn. For more information, visit www.kigo.io.

Media Contacts:

Kigo

Alexandra Kolodge

[email protected]

Rakuten

Carol Lee

[email protected]

SOURCE Cartera