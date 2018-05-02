Carter's Recalls Children's Cardigan Sets Due to Choking Hazard

Name of Product: 3-piece penguin cardigan sets

Hazard: The cardigan's toggle button can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy: Refund

Consumer should immediately take the recalled cardigan sets away from children, stop using them and return them to a Carter's store location for a full refund in the form of a gift card. Consumers can also contact Carter's Consumer Affairs department and request a free return label and envelope to return the cardigan for a refund in the form of an electronic gift card.

Consumer Contact:

Carter's Consumer Affairs department at 800-692-4674 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.carters.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 107,200 (in addition, about 8,800 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves Carter's 3-piece penguin cardigan sets. The recalled sets consist of a white embroidered penguin bodysuit, a grey cardigan with a hood and matching pair of pants. They were sold in sizes newborn to 24 months. Style number 127G596 is printed on the front of the care tag sewn on the inside of the cardigan, and the UPC number is printed on the back of the same care tag. The UPC numbers are 190795798203, 190795798166, 190795798173, 190795798180, 190795798135, 190795798142, 190795798159. The style number and UPC number are also printed on the price tag.

Size UPC Style No. NB 190795798203 127G596 3M 190795798166 6M 190795798173 9M 190795798180 12M 190795798135 18M 190795798142 24M 190795798159

Incidents/Injuries: Carter's received three reports of children putting a detached toggle button in their mouths. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Carter's, Bon-Ton, Burlington Stores, Kohl's, Macy's, Ross Stores, Toys "R" Us, and other stores nationwide and online at www.carters.com from July 2017 through March 2018 for about $40.

Importer: The William Carter Company, of Atlanta, Ga.

Manufactured in: China

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: http://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2018/66658r-eng.php

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carters-recalls-childrens-cardigan-sets-due-to-choking-hazard-300641334.html

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

