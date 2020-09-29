Cartesi is partnering with Binance Smart Chain and launches Incubation program to make DApp development easier with Linux

SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartesi is partnering with Binance Smart Chain (BSC) to unlock the next generation of decentralized applications. Binance Smart Chain is a highly scalable blockchain that supports smart contracts and Ethereum Virtual Machine programmability, featuring high TPS (transactions per second), and fast decentralized trading with low fees. This partnership will enable advanced smart contract capabilities and massive computation for Cartesi DApps atop Binance Smart Chain, allowing DApp developers to jumpstart the next generation of decentralized games and DeFi products.

"Developers will now be able to build computationally intensive DApp logic with familiar Linux tools, while at the same time taking advantage of the low fees and high throughput capabilities that Binance Smart Chain provides," said Erick de Moura, CEO of Cartesi.

This partnership is another step in Cartesi's determined path towards mainstream adoption of blockchain and further proof of its commitment to empower developers to deploy their DApps on most blockchains.

"We are glad to have forward-thinking projects like Cartesi to become part of the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem. Cartesi is an infrastructure project with the vision of solving scalability and productivity issues for DApp development. These are the keys to unlock the potential of blockchain, boost the growth of DeFi and drive massive adoption of crypto," commented Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ).

With the recent launch of Cartesi's DApp Incubation Program, DApp projects subsidized by Cartesi will have the option to be deployed on Binance Smart Chain, benefiting from its low fees and high throughput capabilities. This 3-month program, in partnership with Gitcoin, will reward the best three DApps with more than $80K USD in prizes. Developers wishing to be at the forefront of a significant technology breakthrough can apply for the program by October 12, 2020.

To learn more about how to deploy a Cartesi DApp on Binance Smart Chain, click here.

About Cartesi

Cartesi allows decentralized applications to run within a Linux environment. Complex processing can be executed off-chain, free from a blockchain's computational limits and corresponding fees but without compromising decentralization. Cartesi has received funding by prominent investors and funds such as SNZ, SOSV, Artesian. The team's vision is to make the development of DApps easy, scalable, and cost-efficient by incorporating tools developers already use.

About Binance Smart Chain

Binance Smart Chain is a sovereign smart contract blockchain delivering Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible programmability. Designed to run in parallel with Binance Chain, Binance Smart Chain retains the former's fast execution times and low transaction fees while adding Smart Contracts functionality to support compatible DApps.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1274634/Cartesi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Cartesi

Related Links

https://cartesi.io

