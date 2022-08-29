Cartesian Robots Market Size to Grow by USD 2.60 billion, Increase in Demand for Automated Material Handling to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cartesian robots market is driven by factors such as the increase in demand for automated material handling in the industrial sector. Cartesian robots can handle heavy loads owing to their framework and mechanical components, which can save labor costs. Moreover, the cost of owning, leasing, and maintaining material handling tools such as forklifts, conveyors, and trucks is high. Hence, companies are adopting cartesian robots, which have the capability to increase volumes and carry heavy loads. Such applications will drive the cartesian robots market growth during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Cartesian Robots Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The cartesian robots market size is expected to grow by USD 2.60 billion from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period.

Key Vendors and their Offerings

The cartesian robots market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product features, prices, customized solutions, and services offered to compete in the market. The main players operating in the market include ABB Ltd, Bosch Rexroth AG, Brooks Automation Inc., DENSO Corp., Gudel Group AG, HIRATA Corp., IAI America Inc., KOGANEI Corp., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Nidec Corp., OMRON Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Samick THK Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., SEPRO ROBOTIQUE SAS, STON ROBOT, TM Robotics, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corp., and YUSHIN PRECISION EQUIPMENT Co. Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

ABB Ltd - The company offers a wide range of Robot selectors such as IRB 120, IRB 1200, IRB 1200 Hygienic, and IRB 1300 for a wide range of applications in industries.

The company offers a wide range of Robot selectors such as IRB 120, IRB 1200, IRB 1200 Hygienic, and IRB 1300 for a wide range of applications in industries. DENSO Corp. - The company offers XR Series 4 axis, which is a compact gantry robot. It features a ceiling-mounted, flexible SCARA robot combined with a long-stroke Cartesian robot.

The company offers XR Series 4 axis, which is a compact gantry robot. It features a ceiling-mounted, flexible SCARA robot combined with a long-stroke Cartesian robot. Gudel Group AG - The company offers Gantry robots and Linear axis, multi-axis modules as cartesian robots for industries.

The company offers Gantry robots and Linear axis, multi-axis modules as cartesian robots for industries. MIDEA Group Co. Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of industrial robots such as KR delta, LBR iisy, KR 4 Agilus, and KR SCARA robots.

The company offers a wide range of industrial robots such as KR delta, LBR iisy, KR 4 Agilus, and KR SCARA robots. OMRON Corp. - The company offers a Cartesian robotic solution that improves productivity by freeing up manpower and reducing the damage caused by improper stacking.

Cartesian Robots Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Automotive - size and forecast 2021-2026

Electrical and electronics - size and forecast 2021-2026

Chemical and petrochemical - size and forecast 2021-2026

Food and beverage - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Cartesian Robots Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating End-user Segments

The automotive segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Cartesian robots can be used for high-speed pick-and-place applications. They can also be integrated with machine vision systems. In addition, they help medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in utilizing the floor space efficiently while reducing the total workforce requirement. Such factors will drive the cartesian robots market growth during the forecast period.

Cartesian Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.55 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Bosch Rexroth AG, Brooks Automation Inc., DENSO Corp., Gudel Group AG, HIRATA Corp., IAI America Inc., KOGANEI Corp., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Nidec Corp., OMRON Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Samick THK Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., SEPRO ROBOTIQUE SAS, STON ROBOT, TM Robotics, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corp., and YUSHIN PRECISION EQUIPMENT Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

