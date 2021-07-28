Cartessa Aesthetics' Innovative Multi-Modality Treatment Leads Demand for Non-Invasive Body Procedures

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartessa Aesthetics recently launched its newest device, PHYSIQ, leading the demand for the latest advancement in body treatments. PHYSIQ is a novel, dual-modality system that offers deep heat to target tissue and electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) to re-educate muscle – all from one device and in one session. An incredibly versatile device, PHYSIQ's four applicators can be individually adjusted to tailor the energy and modality delivered to one or more body areas. Providers can select EMS or deep heat only or they have the unique ability to deliver both modalities sequentially within one treatment to maximize results and overall comfort. Treatments are hands-free, require no downtime and can be completely customized to meet each patient's unique body goals.

Cartessa Aesthetics has made a name for itself by working with leading global aesthetic manufacturers to introduce best-in-class devices to the North American market. With PHYSIQ, aesthetic providers and patients have an optimized body treatment distinct from existing technology in the space.

"Optimizing clinical outcomes while providing best-in-class return on investment to physicians is at the core of Cartessa's mission statement," said Gabe Lubin, Cartessa Aesthetics Founder and CEO. "More people are favoring non-invasive procedures, even for treatments that address challenging body aesthetics. Patients want results, but without the pain and downtime that comes with surgery. Being able to offer a more complete patient treatment in a 30-minute session will offer providers a unique competitive advantage in the robust body market."

The non-invasive body treatment category has erupted in the last decade. From 2011 to 2018 the number of procedures grew four-fold and it is estimated that by 2025, the North American market will hit $1.6 billion growing at an 8% compounded growth rate. PHYSIQ's low consumable costs, minimal required staff-time and healthy patient demand makes it a premier investment opportunity for aesthetic providers. Sessions range from 24 to 36 minutes and the ability to address multiple body areas with multiple modalities in one session has established PHYSIQ as being truly unique in the body space.

Approximate pricing, $500/session and up. Although results may be noticed after only the first treatment, PHYSIQ is administered in a series of 5 treatments/sessions, 1 treatment every 2 weeks.

Cartessa Aesthetics, LLC sources leading aesthetic medical devices for distribution to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, cosmetic physicians and medical spas. Cartessa selects the most cutting-edge technologies that offer clinically proven efficacy, patient safety, and the best possible investment for patients and professionals. The company's portfolio includes VirtueRF, Motus AX & Motus AY, Tetra CO2 with CoolPeel and Luxea (all manufactured by DEKA), Subnovii Advanced Plasma Technology and Skinwave. Cartessa is also the exclusive US partner for Quanta Systems.

