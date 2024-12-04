Cartessa Aesthetics Introduces Three New Technologies to Give Providers a Head Start for 2025

New Advancements in Monopolar RF, IPL and Aqua-dermabrasion Facials Fill a Void in the Marketplace

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At October's Inner Circle Invitational in Boca Raton, Cartessa Aesthetics introduced three new technologies to the nearly 400 aesthetic providers in attendance. The third annual exclusive event is an opportunity for Cartessa to give providers first-looks at new products, advanced trainings and business best-practices. In the spotlight this year were three unique devices – Everesse, Prisma, and SKNLAB - offering practitioners new modality combinations, more comfortable treatments and opportunities to expedite revenue.

Cartessa's adaptive business model has made it possible to launch a record number of products in the US in 2024. Post this Three new aesthetic devices were added to Cartessa's portfolio and introduced to US providers late October, 2024.

Everesse is a new entrant in the Monopolar RF space that overcomes the shortcomings of legacy technologies, namely patient discomfort. The new 6.78MHz Monopolar RF device, manufactured by South Korean company Classys, has several design features that make it more comfortable for lifting and tightening of the skin.

Prisma is the first IPL plus electro-muscle stimulation (EMS) and radiofrequency (RF) technology, and it's also the first IPL system that Cartessa has selected for its portfolio. Manufactured by DEKA, Prisma offers the best in IPL advancements and the ability to go beyond discoloration to treat the other leading signs of aging, inelasticity and reduction in muscle tone. "While we know IPL is a cornerstone treatment for our providers, we waited for a device that offered the absolute best in IPL versatility and comfort. PRISMA met our standards and with the added modalities, is positioned to redefine 'photofacials' as the market knows them," shared Gabe Lubin, Cartessa Founder and CEO.

Lastly, with the introduction of SKNLAB, Cartessa is filling a void in aqua-dermabrasion space for those providers interested in integrating energy modalities into their non-invasive facial protocols. SKNLAB offers aqua-delivery of paraceutical solutions plus five energy modalities. Practitioners can easily customize treatments based on patient need using SKNLAB's pre-programmed, comprehensive facial matrices or leverage the various handpieces a la carte.

Cartessa's adaptive business model makes it possible to launch the volume of products it has in 2024. "I don't know of another aesthetic company that can continue to introduce new technologies at this rate," added Lubin. "Seeing the response to these devices on their own and in combination with other technologies is extremely exciting. We know we are giving our customers something unique to elevate their patients' outcomes and propel their businesses forward – we plan to continue to do so as long as we are presented with breakthrough innovations."

For those providers looking to add Everesse, Prisma or SKNLAB to their practice or wanting to learn more, please reach out to a Cartessa representative. Now is a great time to take advantage of end-of-year tax incentives and treat patients to something new in 2025.

About Cartessa Aesthetics:

Cartessa Aesthetics is a leading North American aesthetic company focused on cutting-edge technology and industry leading customer support. Thanks to an independent business model and established relationships with top global manufacturers, Cartessa's product portfolio offers true competitive advantages for practices and patients across every aesthetics category. Customers benefit from expertly vetted devices and end-to-end support to maximize the clinical outcomes and returns of their investment.

SOURCE Cartessa Aesthetics