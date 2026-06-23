Cartessa Aesthetics Launches Prisma Advanced IPL Aesthetic System in Canada

Prisma combines best-in-class Intense Pulsed Light technology with Radio Frequency (RF) and Electro Muscle Stimulation (EMS) to target signs of aging

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North American aesthetics company Cartessa Aesthetics, has launched Prisma in Canada, an Intense Pulsed Light system previously only approved in the US.

Cartessa Aesthetics launches Prisma in Canada

PRISMA is the first IPL plus electro-muscle stimulation (EMS) and radiofrequency (RF) technology. Manufactured by DEKA, Prisma offers the best in IPL advancements and the ability to go beyond discoloration to treat the other leading signs of aging, inelasticity and reduction in muscle tone. Prisma is the first IPL device to be added to Cartessa's elite portfolio of products. "While we know IPL is a cornerstone treatment for our providers, we waited for a device that offered the absolute best in IPL versatility and comfort. PRISMA met our standards and with the added modalities, is positioned to redefine 'photofacials' as the market knows them," shared Gabe Lubin, Cartessa Founder, Principal and Board Chairperson.

Prisma was first introduced in the US in the fall of 2024. Providers have chosen to replace other IPL systems with Prisma because of its superior ability to clear pigmentation and vascularity and the addition of non-invasive modalities that offer more customization and flexibility. Another key advancement is that Prisma treatments are more comfortable than other IPL systems, so patients benefit from a better overall experience.

Prisma joins Cartessa's existing Canada-approved offerings, including Everesse and Ultraformer MPT for non-invasive skin tightening and lifting; skin resurfacing devices, TetraPro CO2 with CoolPeel and HELIX; pain-free hair removal device, Motus AZ+ and ONDA PRO, the latest evolution of Coolwaves® technology. For those providers looking to add PRISMA to their practice or wanting to learn more, please reach out to a Cartessa representative or visit https://www.cartessaaesthetics.com/contact-us.

About Cartessa Aesthetics: Cartessa Aesthetics is a leading North American aesthetic company focused on cutting-edge technology and industry-leading customer support. Thanks to an independent business model and established relationships with top global manufacturers, Cartessa's product portfolio offers true competitive advantages for practices and patients across every aesthetics category. Customers benefit from expertly vetted devices and end-to-end support to maximize clinical outcomes and returns on their investment.

About DEKA M.E.L.A: DEKA M.E.L.A. is a controlled company of the large multinational Italian group EL. EN. The company, which has more than three decades of laser experience, chose DEKA as its company name, which means attainment of perfection and excellence and is also "10" in Greek, the perfect number according to Pythagoras. The Florentine company is rooted in a culture that has made excellence of thought its dominant feature. Due to its invaluable cultural heritage and unique historical background, DEKA encompasses into its vision a promise of universal value: to turn every scientific discovery into a concrete benefit for physicians and patients, and to translate every technological innovation into ongoing improvements for the range of products and services it offers.

SOURCE Cartessa Aesthetics