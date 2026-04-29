Cartessa Aesthetics Introduces ONDA PRO by DEKA, Expanding Coolwaves® Technology to the U.S. and Canadian Markets

The globally recognized, award winning ONDA PRO offers a new approach to contour and improve the appearance of cellulite.

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartessa Aesthetics, a leading North American aesthetic medical device company, today announced the launch of ONDA PRO, the latest evolution of Coolwaves® technology, now available in the United States and Canada. Branded by DEKA and developed by the Italian-based manufacturer El.En. SpA, ONDA PRO introduces a new standard in non-invasive contouring by combining precise energy delivery and patient comfort, massaging, and strong clinical outcomes for often difficult to treat areas.

Onda Pro

ONDA PRO is powered by the newest, improved generation of 2.45 GHz Coolwaves® designed to bypass the skin's surface and selectively target subcutaneous tissue. This proprietary energy source allows energy to penetrate efficiently to focused depths, where it generates controlled heat all while protecting the skin's surface. Each applicator keeps the skin's surface comfortable and continuous cooling further counteracts any heat at the surface making treatments comfortable and safe.

Building on years of clinical experience since the original ONDA platform was introduced 2018, ONDA PRO is more selective in its controlled energy delivery. The system has been re-engineered based on years of clinical experience and now features three specialized handpieces—Deep, Shallow, and new Pocket—each conceived to treat different anatomical areas and depths with precision, allowing providers to tailor treatments across both superficial and subcutaneous layers.

"What sets ONDA PRO apart is that it is unlike anything else on the market and already a proven brand attracting VIP clientele." said Gabe Lubin, Founder, Board Chairman and Principal of Cartessa Aesthetics. "By combining DEKA's advanced engineering with our deep understanding of North American provider needs, ONDA PRO offers a differentiated solution and alongside our other devices, reaffirms that Cartessa portfolio represents the best the global aesthetics industry has to offer."

The ONDA platform has seen widespread adoption, with thousands of systems in use worldwide. The introduction of ONDA PRO and advancements like the new Pocket handpiece, offers North American providers a powerful, consumable-free solution that supports strong return on investment while meeting growing patient demand for non-invasive treatments.

Giustino Gallo, MD, and V.P. International Sales of DEKA, commented, "ONDA PRO is one of the most exciting technologies that DEKA has ever created. It is the chicest expression of progress: pure evolution, perfectly balanced. The US and Canada can now benefit for this technology and we are confident with Cartessa as our partner".

For more information about ONDA PRO or to connect with a Cartessa representative, please visit www.cartessaaesthetics.com.

About Cartessa Aesthetics

Cartessa Aesthetics is a leading North American aesthetic company focused on cutting-edge technology and industry-leading customer support. Thanks to an independent business model and established relationships with top global manufacturers, Cartessa's product portfolio offers true competitive advantages for practices and patients across every aesthetics category. Customers benefit from expertly vetted devices and end-to-end support to maximize clinical outcomes and return on investment.

About DEKA M.E.L.A.

DEKA M.E.L.A., part of the El.En. Group, is a globally recognized Italian manufacturer with decades of experience in developing advanced laser and energy-based technologies. Known for its commitment to innovation and excellence, DEKA continues to translate scientific discovery into practical solutions that benefit physicians and patients worldwide.

SOURCE Cartessa Aesthetics