Cartessa Aesthetics and Classys Introduce QUADESSY, a Faster, Safer and More Versatile Microneedling Radiofrequency Platform

Quadessy delivers multi-layer skin remodeling through a unique tip and dual-depth design.

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartessa Aesthetics, a premier North American aesthetic medical device company, is partnering with Classys, Inc., a global medical aesthetics manufacturer based in South Korea, to introduce QUADESSY, the next evolution of radiofrequency microneedling (RFMN), to the United States market. QUADESSY represents the latest innovation from Classys designed to address challenges and limitation in the RFMN category.

Quadessy

QUADESSY introduces HYBRID RFMN which integrates both minimally invasive and non-invasive radiofrequency technologies. Through its proprietary Hybrid Thermal Coagulation™ approach, the system sequentially delivers RF energy across multiple layers of the skin, stimulating both superficial and deeper dermal remodeling in a single pass. This controlled thermal delivery optimizes treatment efficacy while improving patient comfort. The multi-depth design also cuts treatment time by over 50%. Treatments that once took 45 minutes to complete, now take as little as 15 minutes without impacting the amount of energy delivered to the skin. Lastly, Quadessy features multiple safety advancements including the ability to automatically measures skin impedance and adjust RF output, ensuring precise and consistent energy delivery with every pulse.

"Following the strong market adoption of EVERESSE by Volnewmer and the expansion of Ultraformer MPT in Canada, we are excited to deepen our collaboration with Cartessa with the launch of QUADESSY in the United States," said YS Choi, Representative Executive Officer of Classys. "As the world's largest and most competitive aesthetics market, the U.S. demands technologies that move the industry forward. QUADESSY represents exactly that and we are confident that it will become a new benchmark for the U.S. and global RFMN market."

The QUADESSY system features three specialized handpieces and multiple treatment tips, enabling practitioners to tailor treatments across different anatomical areas and indications.

"At Cartessa, our mission has always been to identify technologies that don't just compete in existing categories — they redefine them," said Gabe Lubin, Founder, Chairman and Principal of Cartessa Aesthetics. "We played a pivotal role in advancing the RFMN category in both 2018 and again in 2020. Until now, there hasn't been an innovation that truly addresses the remaining unmet needs in the category — improved speed, safety, and better outcomes. QUADESSY truly represents the next evolution of radiofrequency microneedling."

As demand for minimally invasive procedures continues to grow globally, industry leaders believe technologies that improve treatment efficiency, safety, and clinical predictability will define this next phase of growth in the RFMN category. With QUADESSY, Cartessa and Classys aim to equip providers with a platform capable of meeting both patient expectations and the evolving business needs of modern aesthetic practices.

For those providers looking to add Quadessy to their practice or wanting to learn more, please reach out to a Cartessa representative or visit www.cartessaaesthetics.com/quadessy.

About Cartessa Aesthetics:

Cartessa Aesthetics is a leading North American aesthetic company focused on cutting-edge technology and industry-leading customer support. Thanks to an independent business model and established relationships with top global manufacturers, Cartessa's product portfolio offers true competitive advantages for practices and patients across every aesthetics category. Customers benefit from expertly vetted devices and end-to-end support to maximize the clinical outcomes and returns of their investment.

About Classys, Inc:

Founded in 2007, Classys is a global leader in medical aesthetics, providing advanced aesthetic technologies to more than 80 countries worldwide. With a strong emphasis on research and development, Classys has cultivated a world-class in-house team dedicated to pioneering innovative energy-based devices specializing in high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), radiofrequency (RF), and laser technologies. Through continuous innovation and strategic global partnerships, Classys continues to expand its portfolio to meet the evolving needs of aesthetic providers and patients worldwide.

SOURCE Cartessa Aesthetics