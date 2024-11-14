CARTESSA AESTHETICS PARTNERS WITH CLASSYS, INC TO BRING EVERESSE TO THE US MARKET

Everesse Monopolar RF technology overcomes shortcomings of legacy devices to effectively and comfortably lift and volumize the skin.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartessa Aesthetics, a premier North American aesthetic medical device company, has partnered with Classys, Inc, a global aesthetics business leader based in South Korea, to bring EVERESSE by Volnewmer, their world class monopolar radiofrequency technology, to the US market.

Classys, which is listed on the KOSDAQ, is one of South Korea's most distinguished aesthetic technology manufacturers, with devices distributed in 80+ markets globally. This partnership marks Classys's official entry into the American marketplace, with Cartessa Aesthetics as the exclusive distributor for EVERESSE, launched under the Volnewmer brand in current global markets.

Classys chose to partner with Cartessa to bring their superior aesthetic technology to US providers.

"As the world's largest energy-based devices (EBD) market, our search for an ideal partner in the U.S. was pivotal and we are excited to join forces with Cartessa. With remarkable growth over the past eight years, Cartessa has demonstrated exceptional commercial strength and an expansive network across multiple customer segments," says Seung Han Baek, CEO of Classys, Inc.

Designed to overcome patient and provider pain points with legacy monopolar radiofrequency technologies, EVERESSE is a cutting-edge solution to combat skin laxity and smooth fine lines and wrinkles - with maximum efficacy and minimal discomfort. Leveraging Targeted Thermal Precision Technology, EVERESSE's thermal RF energy is delivered to both the papillary and reticular dermis, while safeguarding the epidermis. This "double depth" approach triggers greater tissue coagulation and new collagen production as a mechanism of action to visibly lift and tighten the skin.

A significant advancement over earlier technologies is how comfortable the EVERESSE treatment is. Instead of multi-pulse energy delivery common with other devices, EVERESSE delivers a single pulse of consistent RF energy coupled with continuous water cooling to improve patient safety and comfort. The unique curved and tilted tip head adapts to the curvature of the treatment area, ensuring continuous stable contact between the tip and the skin. The many technological innovations built into EVERESSE contribute to more efficient energy delivery as well as a faster and more comfortable treatment.

With EVERESSE, providers have two handpieces and can easily customize treatments – choosing between tips to treat the face or smaller areas including around the eyes. Visible skin lifting and tightening can be seen immediately; optimal results are observed around 8 weeks and 12 weeks.

"There has been limited meaningful innovation in the monopolar RF market – treatments are painful for patients and expensive consumables and long treatment times create headaches for providers. Our goal with EVERESSE – as with all our technologies – is to bring devices to market that deliver on an unmet need and offer superior clinical efficacy, patient experience, and return on investment. Working alongside Classys, a world-class leader in energy-based devices, we expect to shake up the U.S. monopolar RF market with EVERESSE in the same way we've done for CO2 and laser hair removal," says Gabe Lubin, Founder & CEO of Cartessa Aesthetics.

"Recognizing that skin tightening and rejuvenation are the fastest-growing indications in the U.S., we are confident that EVERESSE will meet the unique needs of this market. Our advanced, non-invasive solution offers safe and comfortable treatments for patients of all skin types, delivering immediate and lasting skin tightening and lifting results. We look forward to expanding our presence in the U.S. and establishing EVERESSE as the new gold standard in skin tightening and lifting," adds Seung Han Baek, CEO of Classys, Inc.

About Cartessa Aesthetics:

Cartessa Aesthetics is a leading North American aesthetic company focused on cutting-edge technology and industry leading customer support. Thanks to an independent business model and established relationships with top global manufacturers, Cartessa's product portfolio offers true competitive advantages for practices and patients across every aesthetics category. Customers benefit from expertly vetted devices and end-to-end support to maximize the clinical outcomes and returns of their investment.

About Classys, Inc:

Founded in 2007, Classys is a global leader in medical aesthetics, providing cutting-edge solutions to over 80 countries worldwide. With a strong emphasis on research and development, Classys has cultivated a world-class in-house team to pioneer innovative EBD, specializing in high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), radiofrequency (RF), and laser technologies. In 2024, the company expanded its portfolio by acquiring ilooda, a prominent manufacturer of laser-based devices, enhancing its ability to deliver a comprehensive range of products tailored to the diverse needs of medical professionals and clients globally.

