Cartessa Aesthetics Unveils PHYSIQ 360, A Revolutionary Non-Invasive Body Contouring Treatment

PHYSIQ 360 offers technological advancements that uniquely meet today's needs within the category

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartessa Aesthetics, a premier North American aesthetic medical device company, launches PHYSIQ 360, a groundbreaking technology that elevates non-invasive body contouring. PHYSIQ 360 is the next generation of the award-winning PHYSIQ body technology that exemplifies the innovative partnership between Cartessa and DEKA, a leading global aesthetic laser manufacturer. This collaboration has consistently focused on refining established technologies by innovating new methods of energy delivery to enhance performance and results. Building on the versatility and impressive results of PHYSIQ, PHYSIQ 360 provides more customizable and optimized treatments to reduce fat and build muscle in the widest range of skin and body types.

NEW PHYSIQ 360 is engineered to offer the most holistic solution that includes fat reduction and muscle stimulation. Post this PHYSIQ 360 body contouring device provides the most holistic solution to reduce fat and stimulate muscle. PHYSIQ 360 is a revolutionary non-invasive body contouring treatment that targets fat and muscle customizable to meet the total body for every body.

PHYSIQ 360 is engineered to address the persistent challenges of achieving desired body goals, offering a holistic solution that includes fat reduction through laser energy (LZR) and muscle stimulation (EMS), administered separately or sequentially in a single session via exclusive Sequential Thermal & Electrical Pulse (STEP) technology. PHYSIQ 360's laser energy (LZR) is the first of its kind to incorporate a proprietary PURE BEAM technology, which optimizes laser beam quality and heat delivery to ensure a more uniform fat reduction, proper deep penetration, and a high volume of fat being treated. Cutting edge EMS electrodes deliver strong muscle contractions, with up to four applicators that can be programmed independently to target multiple body areas effectively at once.

"DEKA continues to innovate the ways in which non-invasive technologies can shape the body. Our unique partnership with Cartessa ensured that the innovations incorporated into the new PHYSIQ 360 not only met but surpassed the expectations of providers and patients alike", shared Paolo Salvadeo, El.En.'s General Manager and DEKA CEO.

PHYSIQ 360 offers fully customizable treatment plans based on a patient's body type and end-goal. With an average recommended treatment plan of five sessions spaced one to two weeks apart, clients can expect a personalized approach that can be adjusted throughout their wellness journey. Unlike traditional methods that may require extensive time commitments and discomfort, PHYSIQ 360 maximizes results while minimizing both treatment time and downtime, ensuring a seamless integration into a patient's regular routine.

The surge in popularity of semaglutide and other weight loss medications such as Ozempic, Mounjaro, Wegovy and Zepbound has significantly impacted the body market, including aesthetic providers. Rapid weight loss can lead to side effects like excess skin, uneven fat loss, and muscle depletion. Body contouring treatments can address these downsides, and PHYSIQ 360 stands out as the optimal solution. It also offers an added PLUS lymphatic drainage handpiece to further enhance patient experience. PHYSIQ 360 is complementary to maintain and prolong weight loss results, offering a sustainable approach to total body wellness.

"The body shaping and weight-loss category have been forever changed with the proliferation of injectable weight loss medications," commented Gabe Lubin, Cartessa Founder and CEO. "The use of such remedies are becoming more commonplace, and in order to alleviate unwanted side effects and issues with sustained usage, more providers are looking at holistic programs that integrate aesthetic technology. PHYSIQ 360 is the only device that selectively targets fat and sequentially re-educates muscles in one device to address the variable needs along an individual's weight loss journey."

About Cartessa Aesthetics, LLC.

Cartessa Aesthetics is a leading North American aesthetic company focused on cutting-edge technology and industry leading customer support. Thanks to an independent business model and established relationships with top global manufacturers, Cartessa's product portfolio offers true competitive advantages for practices and patients across every aesthetics category. Customers benefit from expertly vetted devices and end-to-end support to maximize the clinical outcomes and returns of their investment.

For more information, visit: www.cartessaaesthetics.com.

About DEKA M.E.L.A.

DEKA M.E.L.A. is a controlled company of the large multinational Italian group EL.EN. The company, which has more than three decades of laser experience, chose DEKA as its company name which means attainment of perfection and excellence and is also "10" in Greek, the perfect number according to Pythagoras. The Florentine company is rooted in a culture that has made excellence of thought its dominant feature. Due to its invaluable cultural heritage and unique historical background, DEKA encompasses into its vision a promise of universal value: to turn every scientific discovery into a concrete benefit for physicians and patients, and to translate every technological innovation into ongoing improvements for the range of products and services it offers.

SOURCE Cartessa Aesthetics