CartHero Payment Gateway and Merchant Account Solutions Now Offered by Gateway Funnel Pros

WINDHAM, Maine, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Funnel Pros, an industry leader in payment gateways and e-commerce merchant accounts for sales funnels and traditional websites, announced its latest support program today. They have launched what their website refers to as a "red carpet" payment gateway setup and service program for CartHero users.

The new program goes beyond simply offering comprehensive payment gateway and merchant account services to CartHero users – it includes one-on-one integration support to all new clients, with free setup calls by phone and live-help screen shares when requested.

The new offering will enable CartHero businesses to seamlessly accept credit card payments via the NMI payment gateway and specially selected merchant accounts that are based on each CartHero client's exact products and services. In addition, the Gateway Funnel Pros CartHero information page highlights their support for online businesses that have previously encountered challenges with Stripe or PayPal due to differences in supported use policies.

CartHero is a popular platform for businesses to create customizable sales funnels -boosting sales and generating recurring revenue. Its drag-and-drop editor allows users to control their customers' buying experience and build high-converting funnels for their products. Gateway Funnel Pros aims to further enhance the CartHero experience by providing integrated NMI payment gateways and merchant account services.

Alex Roy, the owner of Gateway Funnel Pros, remarked, "We are excited to collaborate with our friends at CartHero and extend our top-notch payment processing services to their users. Our team specializes in NMI payment gateway integration. Now, with CartHero's powerful sales funnel tools, businesses – even those requiring high-risk payment processing – can take their online sales to new heights."

According to Alex Roy, Gateway Funnel Pros' setup team is now fully trained to help CartHero clients set up new payment gateways and merchant accounts.

The relationship supports an array of high-feature payment processing services for CartHero users. Gateway Funnel Pros' program includes multi-merchant account integrations, high-risk payment processing, upsell support, automatic card-on-file expiration date updating, recurring billing, and subscription payment processing. Additionally, they offer their red-carpet CartHero payment gateway integration support at no additional charge.

Alex Roy added, "Our mission is to empower entrepreneurs and businesses by offering versatile payment solutions that cater to their unique needs. This collaboration with CartHero is a testament to our commitment to delivering top-tier services and helping e-commerce entrepreneurs reach their full revenue potential."

Gateway Funnel Pros has a long-standing reputation for providing high-risk payment processing solutions, as evidenced by their online reviews and successful collaboration with hundreds of sales funnel entrepreneurs. In addition, the company's expertise and dedication to supporting businesses with alternative payment gateways have made it a preferred industry choice.

With this new relationship, Gateway Funnel Pros is poised to help CartHero users seamlessly integrate NMI payment gateways and merchant accounts into their sales funnels, ensuring a smooth and secure customer experience.

