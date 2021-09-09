Cartica Management Names Mimi Humphrey as Global Head of Distribution

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartica Management, a leading global asset management firm focused on emerging markets, today announced the appointment of Mimi Humphrey as Global Head of Distribution. Ms. Humphrey will report to Steve Quamme, Co-Founder & President.

In this role, Ms. Humphrey will be responsible for leading Cartica's business development, consultant relations, and relationship management efforts. She is charged with expanding Cartica's footprint across all channels in the U.S., as well as certain non-U.S. markets.

"We are pleased to welcome Mimi to Cartica. Her leadership experience and expertise in asset management and relationship management will be instrumental to the firm's efforts moving forward as we continue to build and launch new initiatives that strengthen our client offerings," said Teresa Barger, Co-Founder and CEO of Cartica.

Ms. Humphrey brings over 30 years of business development and relationship management experience to Cartica. She spent seventeen years with the Capital Group Companies as a Relationship Manager and Partner and began her asset management career with Dimensional Fund Advisors serving the institutional marketplace. Prior to joining Cartica, she was a Senior Vice President and Relationship Manager with Cohen & Steers, a global listed real assets manager, and was Head of Business Development and Investor Relations at Select Equity Group, L.P., a global equity alternatives firm.

"I am looking forward to supporting Cartica's efforts to help drive growth and raise the firm's profile with institutional investors," said Ms. Humphrey. "With Cartica's powerful combination of investment acumen, a strong track record, ESG engagement, diverse leadership, and collaborative culture, I am confident that the firm will keep performing at the highest level for decades to come. It is a very exciting time for Cartica and I am delighted to be part of it."

About Cartica Management

Cartica Management, LLC is Washington, D.C.-based asset management firm focused exclusively on emerging markets. Cartica's strategy combines rigorous fundamental analysis, integrated macro research, and active ESG engagement into each phase of its investment process. Once invested, Cartica seeks to actively engage with management teams, boards, and shareholders to drive long-term value-enhancing improvements in corporate governance, environmental and social factors.

Cartica is majority women-owned and is a registered investment adviser with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

