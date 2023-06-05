Cartiga Expands Sales Capabilities by Adding Jake Ivry as Senior Vice President, Business Development

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartiga is excited to announce the addition of Jake Ivry, Senior Vice President, Business Development, to its team of sales professionals. Jake comes to Cartiga with extensive experience after most recently serving as Senior Managing Director for Esquire Bank, N.A. Jake will be responsible for growing and maintaining relationships with law firms where Cartiga can provide working capital and pre-settlement funding with outstanding service.

The Cartiga logo with Ardec Funding, LawCash®, and Momentum Funding® (PRNewsfoto/Cartiga)
Charlie Platt, Cartiga's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are excited to have Jake join our talented team and believe his background and experience will enable us to expand our client base and grow funding volume. This addition supports our position as a market leader in providing working capital funding for law firms and pre-settlement funding for their clients. We look forward to Jake significantly contributing to Cartiga's continued growth."

About Cartiga

Cartiga is a leading provider of legal pre-settlement funding to consumers and working capital funding to law firms. It has over 20 years of experience delivering fast and reliable funding at competitive pricing, focusing on providing outstanding customer service to law firms and their clients. It aims to be a strategic partner with law firms so that consumers who use its funding maximize their case recovery and are satisfied clients.

For more information, visit cartiga.com.

