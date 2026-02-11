CartiNova Opens in Atlanta, Offering Personalized, Minimally Invasive Joint and Spine Care

New regenerative medicine platform offers image-guided knee and spine procedures using advanced laser technology and biologics

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CartiNova , an advanced regenerative medicine platform, has officially launched in Atlanta, offering minimally invasive, in-office knee and spine procedures as an alternative to traditional orthopedic surgery.

Founded by nationally recognized regenerative orthopedics physician Dr. Trevor Turner, CartiNova integrates FDA-cleared fractional laser technology, regenerative biologics and data-driven movement analytics to support mobility, performance and long-term joint health without surgery or extended recovery.

Trevor W. Turner, M.D. RMSK is a board-certified Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R) physician and Co-Founder of Pravida Health and CartiNova.

"Too many patients are told their only options are surgery or pain management," said Turner, MD, RMSK, founder of CartiNova. "CartiNova was built to change that narrative by offering precise, image-guided treatments that address the health of the tissue itself, not just the symptoms."

CartiNova's minimally invasive procedures are performed under local anesthesia and are tailored for individuals seeking alternatives to joint replacement, spinal surgery, or extended rehabilitation. The practice treats cartilage lesions, knee degeneration, and lumbar disc disease with a personalized, closed-loop care model.

At the core of CartiNova's approach is Regenelase fractional laser technology, which delivers microthermal stimulation via a needle-based system to targeted cartilage or disc tissue. This technology is designed to enhance the body's natural healing response while avoiding the trauma of open surgery.

In addition to laser therapy, CartiNova offers optional regenerative biologic treatments, such as platelet-rich plasma, bone marrow concentrate, and microfragmented adipose tissue. These therapies are paired with advanced imaging, precision diagnostics, and movement-based recovery analytics to guide treatment and improve outcomes.

In partnership with Forever Labs , the first ISO-certified biobank in the U.S., CartiNova offers the option to preserve a portion of harvested biologic material, allowing qualified patients to retain access to their own cells for potential future physician-directed therapies as regenerative medicine continues to evolve.

"Our goal is to make advanced regenerative care, once reserved for elite athletes, accessible to active adults who want to move better, heal efficiently, and avoid unnecessary surgery," Turner said.

CartiNova also integrates cutting-edge diagnostics and performance technology to personalize care. Advanced movement and strength analysis, force-plate testing, and range-of-motion metrics guide rehabilitation and track measurable progress throughout recovery.

"Regenerative joint and spine care should be precise, minimally invasive and data-informed," Turner said. "By unifying laser technology, biologic medicine and performance-driven rehabilitation, CartiNova offers a comprehensive approach to long-term joint preservation."

Unlike one-size-fits-all orthopedic care, CartiNova's model emphasizes individualized treatment plans tailored to each patient's anatomy, activity level, and performance goals. Patients also benefit from a medical-travel–friendly care model that welcomes patients from across the country to its Atlanta-based practice.

About CartiNova

CartiNova is an advanced regenerative medicine platform offering in-office knee and spine procedures that combine fractional laser technology, regenerative biologics and movement-based recovery analytics. CartiNova serves individuals seeking alternatives to traditional orthopedic surgery, lengthy recovery timelines or one-size-fits-all care. The practice supports mobility, performance and long-term joint health through a personalized, data-driven approach. For more information about CartiNova and its minimally invasive regenerative care offerings, visit https://cartinova.com .

SOURCE CartiNova