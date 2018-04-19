CARTO Makes Location Intelligence More Accessible, Expedites Application Development

"Today, business users demand that location data be a part of their standard business processes. But for far too long, it has been difficult and cumbersome for developers to build Location Intelligence apps that users can actually adopt," said Javier de la Torre, CEO at CARTO. "These new additions to our software make app development easier, and increase adoption with a focus on the user experience."

A recent survey shows that 84 percent of C-level respondents are planning to invest in location intelligence in the next three years. Yet, just 17 percent of analysts say their business performs spatial analysis on their location data today. CARTO today released a series of enhancements and new capabilities to help organizations build LI solutions that meet this demand, and offers pre-built solutions to address common use cases.

Accelerating adoption with pre-built solutions

CARTO works both independently and alongside partners to continue developing solutions that address specific applications within location intelligence. Already available are:

VodafoneAnalytics, a telco data monetization solution that allows the telecommunications giant to turn their mobile network event data into spatial insight for B2B clients in verticals such as Retail, Tourism, Mobility and Outdoor Media.

CARTO SalesQuest, a location-based sales analytics solution that applies spatial analysis and location data streams to sales CRM data to boost sales performance.

New Enhancements to the CARTO Platform

Airship: A front-end library of components for designing Location Intelligence applications. Designers and developers can utilize the library to generate styles, interactive elements, typography, and many more design elements optimized specifically for location applications with minimal coding requirements.

CARTO.js 4.0: A Javascript library for developers to build fully cloud-managed location applications faster than before, skipping the complicated GIS developer libraries and backend setup. With CARTO.js and Airship, businesses can speed up development and cut costs without a GIS expert on hand.

Developer Center: The authority for learning how to build, design, and deploy location intelligence applications. The Developer Center provides complete and accessible guides, pre-built apps, and documentation for all the APIs and SDKs needed when building apps.

About CARTO

CARTO is leading the location intelligence revolution. We are the platform that turns location data into better behavioral marketing, optimized delivery routes, strategic store placements and maximized assets. Everyone, from data scientists to business analysts, use our open, cloud software to understand where things happen, why they happen and predict what will happen in the future.

CARTO was founded in 2012 by a team of experts in geospatial development, big data analytics, and visualization techniques. The company is based in New York City and Madrid, with additional locations in London, Washington, DC, and Estonia. CARTO has a team of more than 1,500 global customers and more than 200,000 users over the globe, and is backed by investors including Accel and Salesforce Ventures.

