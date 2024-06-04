CARTO Named Snowflake Telecom Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CARTO , the cloud-native spatial analysis platform, today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024 , that it has been named the 2024 Snowflake Telecom Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year award winner by Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company.

CARTO was recognized for its achievements as part of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, helping joint customers unlock advanced spatial analysis features in Snowflake.

CARTO leverages Snowflake's processing power and the ability to scale spatial analytics at speeds unseen in the traditional GIS landscape. Telecoms customers, from British Telecom to TMobile, partner with CARTO to visualize network infrastructure and analyze their performance helping them optimize network coverage, improve service quality, and identify areas for expansion or investment.

"We're thrilled to receive the Snowflake Telecom Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year award," said Luis Sanz, CEO at CARTO. "CARTO is pioneering the future of spatial analytics and application development, and Snowflake has been an extraordinary partner in delivering innovative and cloud-native solutions to our customers."

"Congratulations to CARTO for being named as Snowflake's 2024 Telecommunications Partner of the Year," said Tyler Prince, SVP of Worldwide Alliances & Channels, Snowflake. "A strong partner ecosystem is foundational to Snowflake's mission of enabling every organization to be data-driven. CARTO is core to that mission, and together we're helping organizations across industries better activate and unlock their data for business value."

To learn more about CARTO and Snowflake's partnership, visit: carto.com/snowflake/spatial-analytics. Additional information can be found in Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024 keynotes, live or on-demand . To stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake, visit LinkedIn and Twitter/X .

About CARTO

From smartphones to connected cars, location data is changing the way we live and the way we run businesses. Everything happens somewhere, but visualizing data to see where things are isn't the same as understanding why they happen there. CARTO is the world's leading cloud native Location Intelligence platform, enabling organizations to use spatial data and analysis for more efficient delivery routes, better behavioral marketing, strategic store placements, and much more. Data Scientists, Developers, and Analysts use CARTO to optimize business processes, and predict future outcomes through the power of Spatial Data Science. www.carto.com

SOURCE CARTO