Carton Service Expands Role In Liquid Gable Carton Packaging Market

New Equipment and New Patents are Part of this Newly Designed Print, Production and Test Site -

One of the Few North America Locations For Liquid Filled Cartons

SHELBY, Ohio, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading CPG, food and pharmaceutical packaging supplier Carton Service CSI, is expanding their current liquid packaging production facility in Shelby, Ohio with more investments which will be operational this fall. "We have invested more than $10 million in new offset and flexo printing, new skiving and sealing equipment and a new packaging laboratory which includes liquid filling equipment for speed-to-market test purposes (testing of traditional and non-traditional uses of liquid-filled cartons). In addition, we plan on adding 20% more people to our workforce. This makes us one of North America's few accredited printers and producers of liquid-filled direct contact gable cartons. It also makes us one of the most innovative companies because we create cartons for liquid contents no other company has attempted in North America like non-dairy milks, soaps, cleansers, lubricants, beverages and various alcohols. We also have the patents for these unique containers." said company president Reid Lederer.

Carton Service CSI, LLC provides a north American location to produce patented liquid-filled gable-top packaging.

"Carton Service associates embrace innovation, and we know that based on the school milk carton shortage at late 2023, there is a limited supply of North American printers and converters for liquid-filled cartons. We would like to be the 'supplier of choice' for any liquids, whether traditional like milk or non-traditional like soaps and cleansers. With developing government restrictions on single-use plastic, we believe more companies are considering paper over plastic and Carton Service intends to grow our Cartons4REarth style as the brand of choice." Carton Service has a dedicated "gable-top" team with the expertise to develop cartons with customers and also an in-house creative services team for structure and design of those packages.

The latest patents obtained by Carton Service relate to more eco-friendly packaging choices which can contain many different contents such as soapy, viscous liquids like body wash and shampoo. These paperboard containers perform in wet environments without leaking or leaching. Carton Service has more direct contact carton patents in the works for their own brand Cartons4REarth.

Carton Service provides FSC® (FSC C-182277) certified products and also has a silver Ecovadis sustainability rating. "We intend to be sustainable packaging leaders and innovators into our next generation of Carton Service." said Lederer.

