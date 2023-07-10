CartonCloud Logistics Industry Report Shows Tech Adoption on the Rise in USA

News provided by

CartonCloud

10 Jul, 2023, 17:07 ET

VANCOUVER, B.C., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Innovative technology is in the spotlight— and it's not only large companies seeking to invest.

The latest CartonCloud Logistics Index (CCLI) Report highlights logistics investment to overcome economic conditions while meeting rising customer demands, with the top picks being AI/ machine learning, 3D resource planning, and robotics/automation.

"The world of logistics has moved to the digital realm, and the digitization of the logistics industry has grown significantly in recent years, especially in the United States," said CartonCloud COO/ Head of North America Shaun Hagen.

"We're seeing companies of all sizes gaining access to niche and specialized technology," he said.

"This quarter's report highlighted how companies are utilizing multiple software platforms to build unique tech stacks that reflect the needs of their companies and customers."

"There is a strong industry appetite across North America for technological innovation, and this is no longer confined to the larger players in the industry — small-medium sized businesses are also investing in software to run their businesses and let them offer more to their customers."

The CCLI Q1 2023 report draws on data from over 1,800 members of the logistics industry across the globe, delivering a truly global perspective and providing actionable insights for logistics companies to use as they plan for the future.

Mr. Hagen said the report findings would be used by businesses across America, Canada, and other regions, to optimize operations, stay up to date with trends and future-proof their businesses.

"Equipping our customers and other members of the logistics industry with the most up-to-date data, information, and tools to grow their businesses is a core part of what we do," Mr Hagen explained.

Alongside technical investments, logistics companies in the United States and Canada are also focusing on how they can collect and share data, making outsourcing and industry partnerships more prominent.

"It's a trend we've seen increasing over time, and it goes hand in hand with the intent to invest in technology," Mr Hagen said.

"This laser focus on partnerships and outsourcing has created a greater value, and awareness, of software integrations and software systems that support this flexibility and real-time data sharing."

The CartonCloud Logistics Index Report is free for all members of the logistics industry, and available for download alongside previous reports from the CartonCloud Logistics Index Archive Page.

SOURCE CartonCloud

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.