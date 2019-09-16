Cartoon Network's Craig of the Creek joining Wonder Workshop's Dash for 2019 Wonder League Robotics Competition

The annual Wonder League competition, which drew more than 35,000 participants last year, responds to growing demand for coding and computer science from educators and parents alike and provides children a global stage to learn and demonstrate 21st-century skills, with no cost or travel required – making it accessible to children in every part of the world. The partnership between Wonder Workshop and Cartoon Network, the #1 animated series network in the U.S., integrates the humor and heart of Cartoon Network stories and characters with the challenge and fun of the Wonder League Robotics Competition.

"We're thrilled that Dash is teaming up with characters from Craig of the Creek. Wonder League has reached schools and homes all over the world, giving teachers, parents, and children the perfect platform and community to engage with hands on coding and engineering challenges," said Vikas Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of Wonder Workshop. "We are excited to see how this unique coming together of Wonder Workshop's engaging robots and the adventurous, vibrant world of Craig of the Creek inspires the creativity and problem solving skills of the next generation."

Award-winning creative minds from Cartoon Network joined with education experts from Wonder Workshop to develop a series of new and engaging missions that bring kids into Craig's world. When the Stump Kids rescue Dash and he leads them to a completely unexplored part of the creek, Craig and his friends know they have to be the first to find it. As with any good quest, much of the value is in the journey. It's about what they learn and the friends they make along the way.

"Craig of the Creek is the perfect match for the Wonder League Robotics Competition. Creativity, self-discovery and exploration through adventure are key themes of both platforms," said Jill King, SVP, Marketing and Partnerships, Cartoon Network and Boomerang. "We are delighted to give children a whole new way to engage with the characters they love, while fostering their technology and creativity skill sets."

Renewed for a third season, Cartoon Network's Annie Award-nominee and Common Sense Media Seal for TV honoree series, Craig of the Creek, focuses on suburban wilderness explorations that are brought to life by a crew that meshes their own diverse experiences into a whimsical series where children rule over tree forts and bike ramps. In season three, Craig and his two best friends, Kelsey and JP, meet new Creek Kids, uncover more clues to the Creek's ancient past and encounter more dangers from the nefarious Other Side of the Creek.

This year's competition begins on September 16 and will include five challenge-based missions, followed by a final invitational round in February 2020. Each story-based mission offers challenges of varying difficulty to create a scaffolded team experience. As students develop new skills and expertise in coding, robotics, and scientific thinking, the rounds will become more challenging.

The top five teams in each age category will receive official certificates, competition t-shirts, and a robot of their choice. Wonder Workshop will also award a grand prize of a $5,000 STEAM grant to the winning team in each category.

Join the Wonder League for free today by visiting www.makewonder.com/wlrc

Wonder Workshop's mission is to inspire every home and classroom to be a place of innovation – where children, parents, and teachers solve problems of the future using tools created by Wonder Workshop. The company is committed to helping children succeed in the 21st century and developing in-depth experiences that balance fun and learning, promote collaboration, and provide enduring value to both girls and boys at home and in the classroom. Wonder Workshop's award-winning products are used by millions at home and in more than 25,000 schools worldwide, making it the #1 robotics program in primary education. For more information, visit www.makewonder.com .

Cartoon Network is a division of WarnerMedia and the #1 animated series network in the U.S., offering the best in original content for kids and families with such hits as Ben 10, Craig of the Creek, Steven Universe, The Amazing World of Gumball, The Powerpuff Girls, and We Bare Bears. Seen in 192 countries, over 400 million homes and in 31 languages, Cartoon Network inspires the next generation of creators and innovators by engaging its audience at the intersection of creativity and technology. Its award-winning pro-social initiative, Stop Bullying: Speak Up is an acknowledged and often used resource for kids and adults looking for tools that can assist in dealing with the ongoing issue of bullying.

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, HBO Now, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others. Warner Media is part of AT&T Inc.

