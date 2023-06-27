Cartoonist Launching Humorous Alien Comic Strip for National UFO Day, July 2, 2023

News provided by

Jurdy

27 Jun, 2023, 11:32 ET

WILMINGTON, Del., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jurdy®, the new other-worldly cartoon character known as the "Hero of Happy-ness™", is landing on earth for National UFO Day, July 2nd to cultivate laughter and ease human fears about UFOs.

With all the news about UFO sightings and curiosity about life on other planets, cartoonist Jenifer Jurden is launching a new single-panel cartoon strip, "Planet Jurdy™," featuring her whimsical, but lovable cartoon alien, Jurdy®.

Continue Reading
Cartoonist Launching Humorous Alien Comic Strip for National UFO Day, July 2, 2023
Cartoonist Launching Humorous Alien Comic Strip for National UFO Day, July 2, 2023

Jurdy® can't wait to engage human curiosity with an eye toward helping us see the joy of being human through the lens of a humorous and lovable alien. Through Jurdy's earthly creator, Jenifer Jurden, Planet Jurdy cartoons will help us learn that it is precisely our differences that make us unique and able to make our world a kind, happy place where humor reigns.

"Jurdy has arrived to bring levity to our human plight and to demonstrate that even though we may all be from different walks of life, and life-forms, we all experience similar, silly situations and daily challenges. Jurdy uses his alien humor to show us how to handle and cope with life's oddities and absurdities through sarcasm and true to life scenarios," says Jurden. Jurdy is currently in orbit on the Jurdy website, on social media and is also available for other earthly opportunities. Please contact creator, Jenifer Jurden at [email protected].

About Jurdy®
Jurdy®, the "Hero of Happy-ness™," is a cool little alien cartoon character created by Jenifer Jurden, a cartoonist and marketing professional. For more information, visit www.jurdy.com or contact Jenifer Jurden at [email protected]

Contact: Joe Harris
[email protected]
484.748.1295 

SOURCE Jurdy

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.