Cartoonist Steve Breen Joins San Diego's inewsource

News provided by

inewsource

02 Nov, 2023, 07:30 ET

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Breen, a nationally acclaimed San Diego cartoonist, is joining forces with local investigative newsroom inewsource to bridge communities and local news through art.

Breen will be part of a new community engagement lab at inewsource, pioneering new ways to tell stories, work hand-in-hand with communities, and save local news.

Continue Reading
Steve Breen (Inewsource)
Steve Breen (Inewsource)

"Getting our reporting into the hands of the people who need it the most is a priority for inewsource, and Steve Breen will introduce a whole new method for doing that," said Lorie Hearn, inewsource CEO and editor.

Breen became a community treasure through his editorial cartooning at the The San Diego Union-Tribune for 22 years before a hedge fund bought the paper, and he accepted a voluntary buyout. Drastic cuts followed, further shrinking the local news ecosystem.

Breen is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize (1998, 2009) and has won several broadcasting Emmys for his video work. His work has also included in-depth series on some of the most pressing issues for San Diego communities, such as immigration and homelessness.

"Good local journalism is so important to a community, and I believe cartooning and illustrated reporting are an important part of the mix," Breen said. "I am thrilled to join the team at inewsource and grateful that my artwork will continue to have a home in San Diego."

inewsource is committed to increasing local news coverage that equips this region with the information necessary to make important decisions. This effort includes a menu of new approaches, including community gatherings, mobile newsrooms, and the Documenters, a community-powered reporting project.

Breen will help inewsource reporters tell their groundbreaking investigations visually. His work will include cartooning, gifs, graphic novel-style series, and animated visuals. 

About inewsource
Founded in 2009 as one of the nation's first nonprofit newsrooms, inewsource is an award-winning investigative and accountability newsroom working to improve lives in San Diego and Imperial Counties. inewsource.org

Media Contact:
svprcommunications@gmail.com

SOURCE inewsource

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.