CartoVista unveils CartoVista Cloud 8.1, the latest in GIS web mapping platforms, at 2023 FCM Conference in Toronto

GATINEAU, QC, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CartoVista, a leading provider of web mapping solutions is excited to announce CartoVista Cloud 8.1. This latest release showcases significant enhancements to the platform's GIS connectivity and flexibility, empowering GIS and business professionals to create better interactive story map presentations online.

"CartoVista is a unique interactive mapping solution. We deployed our information with extraordinary efficiency and speed. CartoVista allowed us to create more than 8 complete interactive atlases, from socio-demographic and economic statistics to social development, mobility, environment and waste management in a simple way." - Bruno Labontė, Geomatics and Information Technology Coordinator, Communauté métropolitaine de Québec.

CartoVista Cloud 8.1 introduces a range of new features designed to streamline workflows and elevate the mapping experience. Key highlights of this release include:

ESRI ArcGIS / AGOL Integration : Seamless integration with ESRI's ArcGIS enables users to connect map layers and data galleries using ArcGIS Feature Services. This integration simplifies the data integration process by allowing users to create interactive layers in their CartoVista story maps with a simple URL entry for the layer feature service.

: Seamless integration with ESRI's ArcGIS enables users to connect map layers and data galleries using ArcGIS Feature Services. This integration simplifies the data integration process by allowing users to create interactive layers in their CartoVista story maps with a simple URL entry for the layer feature service. Enhanced Map Symbol Functionality : With over 1800 map symbols, users have a vast library to choose from. Users can also add and customize their own symbols from SVG and various image formats (PNG, JPG, GIF), ensuring accurate representation of their point data. Further, new keyword search functionality saves time by facilitating the discovery of appropriate symbols.

: With over 1800 map symbols, users have a vast library to choose from. Users can also add and customize their own symbols from SVG and various image formats (PNG, JPG, GIF), ensuring accurate representation of their point data. Further, new keyword search functionality saves time by facilitating the discovery of appropriate symbols. Simplified Map Sharing and Permission Management . Users can now easily adjust sharing permissions with confidence, thanks to new user-friendly display messages that ensure awareness of the consequences of their actions. Furthermore, personalized email notifications featuring map thumbnails make it effortless to share maps with colleagues or the public.

. Users can now easily adjust sharing permissions with confidence, thanks to new user-friendly display messages that ensure awareness of the consequences of their actions. Furthermore, personalized email notifications featuring map thumbnails make it effortless to share maps with colleagues or the public. Access to OGC Web Map Tile Service (WMTS): CartoVista 8.1 further simplifies the data integration process by providing access to OGC Web Map Tile Service (WMTS). Users can save time and effort associated with adding large WMTS data layers in the cloud by simply entering the service URL.

CartoVista 8.1 further simplifies the data integration process by providing access to OGC Web Map Tile Service (WMTS). Users can save time and effort associated with adding large WMTS data layers in the cloud by simply entering the service URL. Drag and Drop GeoJSON Data: Adding a new layer to the map from a GeoJSON file is now quick and hassle-free with CartoVista 8.1's intuitive drag and drop functionality.

"With the ArcGIS connectivity and enhanced map symbols, the 8.1 release is a good indication of where we are going as a company: Connected data combined with high quality, user-friendly experiences," said Dany Bouchard, Founder/CEO of CartoVista.

To learn more about CartoVista and its latest release and trial the software, please visit https://cartovista.com/platform/.

