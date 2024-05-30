Cartridge World Announces New Training Academy, Guiding Franchise Owners to Success

Leading Provider of Printing Supplies and Solutions Introduces New Franchisee Support System in Q1

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming off the heels of a strong 2023, Cartridge World America, the leading essential service provider for printing supplies, services, and solutions continued its commitment to its franchisees in the first quarter of 2024 with the announcement of their new training system, Cartridge World Academy.

Over the course of the academy, this new platform takes the brand's franchisees through a series of four training sections, with the intention of positioning franchise success within the Cartridge World business model:

Product and Operations

Sales and Customer Engagement

Digital Marketing and Brand Positioning

Policies and Best Practices in Franchising

"After ending 2023 on such a high note, we are thrilled to be able to start 2024 with the exciting debut of our new training platform," said Gregory Carafello, President of Cartridge World America. "Our team has prioritized setting every franchisee up for becoming a success story, and we believe this will do that from day one. We are looking forward to keeping our strong momentum going forward to grow the brand."

A prospective franchisee's first step into discovering their franchising journey with Cartridge World begins with a 3-minute survey at cartridgeworldusa.com/franchise, to ensure their business aspirations align with the franchising opportunities available with Cartridge World.

The first Cartridge World Academy course is focused on comprehensive product and operations training to provide in-depth knowledge of Cartridge World's products and operational procedures. During this period, trainers will cover everything from inventory management to the latest in toner technology to prepare franchisees to excel in all aspects of business and provide exceptional service.

Next, franchisees will take part in a class to learn sales excellence and customer engagement that puts an emphasis on understanding Cartridge World customers' journeys as well as strategies for effective customer engagement. This will equip franchise owners with the tools and techniques to drive sales, build lasting relationships, and outperform the competition.

The third part of the training program centers around digital marketing and brand positioning. The purpose of this portion is to provide franchisees with the skills to effectively market their stores online. They will learn how to leverage social media for business growth and craft successful marketing campaigns. In today's digital age, this section is crucial for staying competitive and attracting new customers.

The final course delves into the fundamentals of the Cartridge World franchise model. Franchisees learn about compliance with company policies, as well as the legal aspects and best practices of franchising, to ensuring operation are all within the framework of Cartridge World's key standards. This also fosters a culture of continuous improvement and quality assurance, ultimately encouraging franchisees to consistently strive for excellence in their operations and customer service.

"Our goal is to make sure the owners are continuously being trained, not just at the beginning, but throughout the entirety of their time franchising through Cartridge World, so this is a great opportunity to emphasize that with current and future franchise owners," added Carafello.

To adapt to the modern business landscape, Cartridge World has continued its momentum forward with the revolutionary Executive Office Model, which embraces a remote-workplace style and allows franchisees to sell anywhere with limitless boundaries and no pre-defined markets from the comfort of their own home.

Cartridge World is actively seeking franchise owners with a passion for customer service and sustainable printing solutions. Cartridge World emphasizes franchise owners need no prior technical knowledge to the industry to find success. To learn more about franchising with Cartridge World, visit cartridgeworldusa.com/franchise.

Cartridge World is a global franchise and for over 20 years, has been one of the world's largest specialty retailers of ink and toner printer cartridges and custom B2B solutions and services. Cartridge World offers home and office customers a tremendous cost-saving alternative to printing through its No Cost Printer Program™, providing customers with a printer and all services – including installation, maintenance, and repair – at no cost with the agreement to purchase toner cartridges through Cartridge World. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Cartridge World, visit cartridgeworldusa.com/franchise.

