Cartridge World Awards Small Business with Free Printer & Years' Supply of Cartridges

Chosen from hundreds of submissions as part of Cartridge World's nationwide call for entrepreneurs, advocates and champions dealing with printing inefficiencies, New Castle entrepreneur David Boitnotte, owner of N H Boitnotte Excavating Inc., was selected to receive a free printer specific to his business' printing needs and year's supply of ink or toner cartridges. Boitnotte was chosen due to his small business' lack of printing ability to keep up with an influx of invoices, scanning documents and copies.

"As the business experts, Cartridge World is thrilled to be able to award N H Boitnotte Excavating Inc. with the necessary printing equipment and supplies necessary for future productivity," said Mark Pinner, CEO of Cartridge World North America. "N H Boitnotte Excavating Inc. is an integral part of the New Castle community, and it is a privilege for us to help them reduce their organizational costs while improving efficiency."

With a business model that offers office printing solutions, products and services that help save businesses time and money, Cartridge World's mission is to educate all businesses on how much they are spending on printing – seeing as printing costs are the third highest business operating expense. The company has developed business class solutions to improve small business's office efficiency and control print related expenses – so they can focus on growing their business.

"Building close relationships and providing ongoing printing support for all businesses is at the cornerstone to our brand's global mission," added Pinner. "That is why earlier this year, Cartridge World has launched its Why Buy a Printer Program designed meticulously to make printing easier and more efficient for all small businesses."

The Why Buy a Printer Program allows for businesses to not have to pay for their printers, or the ongoing maintenance, just the printer cartridges. The exclusive approach is another way for Cartridge World to provide effective printing solutions to companies across the country, while eliminating businesses' out-of-date hardware and added maintenance costs.

In 2003, Cartridge World opened its first store in the United States and now has over 300 stores in North America and over 600 worldwide in 30 countries. With its sights set on adding nearly 3,000 stores to its system by 2019, Cartridge World is looking to expand its presence and clearly define itself as the global leader in ink and toner cartridge sales, printers, printing supplies, and printer maintenance for home and office customers.

To learn more about Cartridge World's Why Buy a Printer program, visit: https://b2b.cartridgeworld.com/why-buy-a-printer/.

Cartridge World is the global leader in high-quality cartridges, printers, printer services and advice for both the home and office customer. Stores offer customers a tremendous cost-saving alternative to printing, offering a 30-percent discount over full-priced OEM cartridges and a 100-percent satisfaction guarantee. Cartridge World has more than 600 franchised retail locations in over 30 countries. Cartridge World was recently ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2016 Franchise 500 list and No. 78 on Franchise Direct's list of the Top 100 Global Franchises and listed by the Silicon Review as one of the '50 Most Admired Companies' of 2016.

