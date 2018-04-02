Cartridge World Offers Solutions to Businesses to Have a More Successful Tax Season

When it comes to helping businesses save money, Cartridge World's network of more than 300 stores are the local experts who take the time to understand the specific needs of each customer. One way companies can save money on printer hardware and the lifetime value of the printer is through the "Why Buy a Printer?" program. This program allows for businesses to purchase Cartridge World's printer cartridges and in exchange, the businesses receive a business class printer(s), and on-site printer service at no additional cost. This program allows for businesses to eliminate their out-of-date hardware, save time on maintenance issues, and put an end to expensive long term leases and other added costs.

"As companies are currently evaluating their spending, they should be looking for ways to save money on office expenses in order to have a more effective tax season next year," said Mark Pinner, CEO of Cartridge World North America. "By utilizing programs such as the Why Buy a Printer program, companies can significantly cut down on costs and better prepare themselves for next year financially."

In 2003, Cartridge World opened its first store in the United States and now has over 300 stores in North America and over 600 worldwide in 30 countries. With its sights set on adding nearly 3,000 stores to its system by 2019, Cartridge World is looking to expand its presence and clearly define itself as the global leader in ink and toner cartridge sales, printers, printing supplies, and printer maintenance for home and office customers.

About Cartridge World

Cartridge World is the global leader in high-quality cartridges, printers, printer services and advice for both the home and office customer. Stores offer customers a tremendous cost-saving alternative to printing, offering a 30-percent discount over full-priced OEM cartridges and a 100-percent satisfaction guarantee. Cartridge World has more than 600 franchised retail locations in over 30 countries. Cartridge World was recently ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2016 Franchise 500 list and No. 78 on Franchise Direct's list of the Top 100 Global Franchises and listed by the Silicon Review as one of the '50 Most Admired Companies' of 2016.

Katherine Boncher

Fishman Public Relations

847.945.1300 Ext. 264

kboncher@fishmanpr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cartridge-world-offers-solutions-to-businesses-to-have-a-more-successful-tax-season-300618866.html

SOURCE Cartridge World

Related Links

http://www.cartridgeworld.com

