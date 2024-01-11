Cartridge World Wraps Up 2023 Highlighting Innovation and Growth

Leading Provider of Printing Supplies and Solutions Builds Leadership Team, Launches New Franchising Opportunities in Groundbreaking Year

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a transformative year for Cartridge World America, the leading essential service provider for printing supplies, services, and solutions is heading into the new year with great expectations and new ground to build upon. Between additions to the brand's leadership team, the launch of new franchising opportunities, and innovative techniques to service both its customers and franchisees, the brand met a multitude of milestones in 2023.

Perhaps the most significant turning point for Cartridge World in the last year was the reintroduction of its franchise model for the first time in over a decade, with franchise leads growing to over 800% within the first several months of availability. To adapt to the modern business landscape, Cartridge World introduced the revolutionary Executive Office Model, which embraces a remote-workplace style and allows franchisees to sell anywhere with limitless boundaries and no pre-defined markets from the comfort of their own home. The brand also introduced an updated Point of Sales (POS) system, aimed at not only simplifying the ordering process for the consumer, but allowing for a more streamlined operation for franchise owners.

"2023 will forever be the new beginning for Cartridge World. We grew our franchise family and we made unique and necessary upgrades to ensure our services remain top of the line in the digital future," said Gregory Carafello, President of Cartridge World America. "Using last year as a launch pad, we're propelling ourselves into this new year with an unmatched enthusiasm and expertise to grow into as many communities as we can and to continue to reset the standard for the printing industry."

Each of the earned accolades for the brand in 2023 was underneath Carafello's first year as president of both the company and its franchise group. Carafello has been in the printing business for over 40 years and has spent the last 20 with Cartridge World, originally starting as a Territory Master in Franchising. After reopening the brand's franchising model with its modern twist, the company trusted Carafello to personally oversee its franchise growth across the United States.

Cartridge World continued to build its leadership team when it named seasoned marketing executive Grant Gooley as its new Chief Marketing Officer in December. To kick off Cartridge World's new era, Gooley will begin the new year by overhauling the brand's marketing materials, systems, and techniques. His approach is centered on modernizing the brand to enhance both the consumer and franchisee experience across the board.

"This is an exciting time for Cartridge World and following a full year of growth and innovation, we're ready to begin the future of the brand," said Gooley. "We've already made a name for ourselves in the printing industry for our top-of-the-line service. Now, it's about growing the knowledge of our reliability with our customers in the new area we're growing into. We can't wait to capitalize on our growth from last year to power even more growth this year."

FRANCHISING WITH CARTRIDGE WORLD:

To learn more about Cartridge World, including information on franchise opportunities, visit cartridgeworldusa.com/franchise to complete a short, 3-minute survey, ensuring prospective franchise owners' aspirations algin with the superior business opportunities offered at Cartridge World.

ABOUT CARTRIDGE WORLD:

Cartridge World is a global franchise and for over 20 years, has been one of the world's largest specialty retailers of ink and toner printer cartridges and custom B2B solutions and services. Cartridge World offers home and office customers a tremendous cost-saving alternative to printing through its No Cost Printer Program™, providing customers with a printer and all services – including installation, maintenance, and repair – at no cost with the agreement to purchase toner cartridges through Cartridge World. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Cartridge World, visit cartridgeworldusa.com/franchise.

MEDIA CONTACT: Danny Stewart, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300 ext. 266

SOURCE Cartridge World America