Cartridge World's 'The INKredible Small Business Contest' Launches for National Small Business Week

With a business model that offers office printing solutions, products and services that help save businesses time and money, Cartridge World's mission is to educate small businesses on how much they are spending on printing – seeing as printing costs are the third highest business operating expense. The company has developed business class solutions to improve small business's office efficiency and control print related expenses –so they can focus on growing their business.

"Office printing continuously ranks as a top business expense for most companies and these costs can quickly add up – especially for small businesses," said Mark Pinner, CEO of Cartridge World North America. "We couldn't think of a better time of year than National Small Business Week to help eliminate these costs and we are looking forward to crowning one lucky winner."

Eligible businesses can enter to win by visiting https://b2b.cartridgeworld.com/the-inkredible-small-business-contest and explaining why their business printing is inefficient or could be improved. After careful deliberation, Cartridge World will choose one winning business and award them with the prize of a free printer specific to the office or business' printing needs and year's supply of ink or toner cartridges. Applicants can enter from April 23 – May 11. The prize has an approximate value of $1,200, and there is no purchase necessary to enter.

In addition to its contest, in an effort to make printing easier and more efficient for all small businesses, Cartridge World launched a printing program last year called The Why Buy a Printer Program. This program allows for businesses to not have to pay for their printers, or the ongoing maintenance, just the toner – creating another way for Cartridge World to provide effective printing solutions to companies across the country.

In 2003, Cartridge World opened its first store in the United States and now has over 300 stores in North America and over 600 worldwide in 30 countries. With its sights set on adding nearly 3,000 stores to its system by 2019, Cartridge World is looking to expand its presence and clearly define itself as the global leader in ink and toner cartridge sales, printers, printing supplies, and printer maintenance for home and office customers.

To learn more about Cartridge World and how your business can enter 'The INKredible Small Business Contest', visit https://b2b.cartridgeworld.com/the-inkredible-small-business-contest.

About Cartridge World

Cartridge World is the global leader in high-quality cartridges, printers, printer services and advice for both the home and office customer. Stores offer customers a tremendous cost-saving alternative to printing, offering a 30-percent discount over full-priced OEM cartridges and a 100-percent satisfaction guarantee. Cartridge World has more than 600 franchised retail locations in over 30 countries. Cartridge World was recently ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2016 Franchise 500 list and No. 78 on Franchise Direct's list of the Top 100 Global Franchises and listed by the Silicon Review as one of the '50 Most Admired Companies' of 2016.

