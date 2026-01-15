Cartus Becomes the First Major Global Talent Mobility Company with SBTi‑Validated Net‑Zero Targets

Corporate Relocation Leader Champions Climate-Conscious Moves for Global Businesses

DANBURY, Conn., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartus Corporation, a leader in global talent mobility, today announced that its near-term and net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), following its commitment to develop and pursue science-based emission cuts.

This milestone makes Cartus the first major global talent mobility company to reach validation, confirming that its climate goals align with the latest climate science and the Paris Agreement's ambition to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

"When we joined SBTi in 2023, we made a promise to lead with action," said David Pascoe, Executive SVP, Global Talent Mobility & Head of Supply Chain at Cartus. "Today, that promise has been realized. Validation by SBTi demonstrates that our targets are not just aspirational—they are science-based, measurable, and aligned with what the planet needs."

The climate validation spans both near-term and long-term ambitions and is defined by SBTi as follows. Reductions are measured from a 2024 base year.

Near-term:

Cartus commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 63.0% by 2035

Cartus commits to reduce scope 3 GHG emissions 67.0% per employee relocated by 2035

Long-Term:

Cartus commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 90.0% by 2050

Cartus commits to reduce scope 3 GHG emissions 97.0% per employee relocated by 2050

As a service company, most of Cartus' emissions come from scope 3. To address this, Cartus has set its scope 3 reduction target to focus on lowering emission intensity. This methodology aims at reducing the impact of each corporate relocation managed.

Companies want partners who share their values and commitments—and Cartus delivers. The SBTi validation marks another milestone in Cartus' ongoing ESG journey that includes operational efficiencies, engaging suppliers, and delivering innovative solutions that help clients meet their own sustainability goals.

With SBTi validation and leadership in global relocation, managing over 80,000 moves annually, Cartus turns climate action into measurable influence across industries and continents.

About Cartus

Cartus Corporation, a global leader in talent mobility and a subsidiary of Compass International Holdings (NYSE:COMP), delivers the full spectrum of corporate relocation services to organizations of all sizes across the world. These include nearly a third of Fortune 100 companies as well as hundreds of clients with small-to-mid-size programs serviced through their dedicated Cartus InsigniaSM segment.

