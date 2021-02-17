Cartus Joins Forces with Topia to Offer First-of-its-Kind Distributed Workforce Compliance Solution

DANBURY, Conn. and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartus Corporation, a Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) company and the leader in global talent mobility, is excited to introduce a new strategic partnership with the leading provider of next-generation global talent mobility technology, Topia, to mitigate tax, immigration, and other compliance risks for organizations with distributed workforces. Combining Cartus' unmatched experience delivering services in more than 185 countries with Topia's technological prowess and patent-pending compliance products, this first-to-market arrangement provides an even more comprehensive mobility offering for enterprises navigating the significantly complex world in which we live and work today.

Creating Value for Clients Through a Synergistic Partnership

In partnering with Topia, Cartus seeks to seamlessly manage its clients' remote worker and business travel compliance needs through an automated, cloud-based solution. Facing an increasingly complex workplace, HR, tax, and mobility managers must take on new obstacles and navigate within ever-changing regulations that can be challenging to track. By strategically integrating Topia's Compass application—built atop Topia's unified data-driven workflow automation platform, Topia One—into its fully outsourced relocation management portfolio, Cartus addresses one of the industry's most pressing needs: an innovative digital solution to help navigate the intricacies of a remote workforce, from finding an immigration or tax provider to locating employees around the world. Organizations without a formal mobility program can also take advantage of the risk management and cost savings benefits of the compliance tool through a streamlined, standalone contract.

From identification to analytics, Cartus—with the help of Topia Compass—manages the entire process for global mobility and HR managers, remote workers and extended business travelers, and everyone in between, continuing its support long after implementation is complete while sparing clients from non-core work and a time-consuming learning curve.

Providing monitoring and compliance support for remote, distributed, and traveling workforces, Cartus and Topia Compass help organizations maneuver the unprecedented compliance challenges created by employees working across and in myriad locations. The new joint offering addresses the key mobility issues facing enterprises today—automating cross-border tax, payroll, immigration, and regulatory compliance for mobile employees, across countries globally as well as between states and cities within the United States.

Navigating an Ever-Changing Work Environment

As the previous year has shown, flexibility and agility are key to strengthening and growing businesses. With the normalization of distributed teams and increasingly complex cross-border regulations—social security, posted workers, tax, payroll, and immigration, amongst others—that have come into play since the start of the pandemic, companies face serious compliance risks that must be carefully considered.

Previously, employees were assigned to a particular office location, which meant payroll withholding, tax compliance, and statutory reporting were fairly straightforward. Over the last several decades, as business travel grew, companies began to struggle in this area. Now, with remote workers conducting business across local, state, and international borders, and the tightening of the regulatory environment (e.g., Brexit and Posted Workers Directive) compliance has become extremely difficult to manage. HR and finance teams that do not accurately predict upcoming business travel or monitor the physical presence of their remote workers face a high risk of audits, tax penalties, and overstepping immigration laws. Staying one step ahead of these risks is key to taking control of tax and compliance issues associated with talent mobility.

In order to identify high-risk situations and protect against tax and payroll audits, Cartus and Topia's cloud-based location intelligence offering provides a full picture of clients':

Multi-jurisdiction tax

Immigration status

Payroll risks

Regulatory compliance

This solution combines innovative technology with white-glove service for a holistic approach to managing relocation, tax, and compliance risks while offering:

Advanced data analytics

Intuitive dashboards and heat maps

Exceptional user experience with privacy at its core

Reliable bank-grade security

And more

Both Cartus and Topia have extensive experience meeting the talent mobility needs of global companies. Cartus serves half of the Fortune 50 in addition to hundreds of small and mid-sized organizations around the world. Likewise, Topia is a trusted technology partner to Fortune 1000 and Global 2000 companies spanning all industries and regions.

Cartus embraces this new partnership and the opportunity to continue its commitment to seamlessly deliver service and proactively manage its clients' workforce toward growth and success.

Quotes

"After assessing different compliance automation solutions in the marketplace, we recognized that Topia Compass was far and away the best match for our clients," said David Pascoe, Cartus Executive SVP, EMEA & APAC. "Together, we believe we can help clients seamlessly yet confidently mitigate the risks of business travel and a distributed workforce while maximizing the many benefits for sustained business growth, talent retention, and strategic agility."

"As one of the most trusted and successful companies in global mobility, Cartus can deliver world-class services powered by our software in ways few other firms can," said Anupam Singhal, SVP Strategic Partnerships, Topia. "We are excited to partner with Cartus to help companies realize the advantages of a distributed workforce while seamlessly addressing the inherent and unavoidable challenges it brings."

About Cartus

Cartus, the market leader in global talent mobility, offers a full spectrum of relocation services to half of Fortune 50 companies as well as hundreds of other organizations of all sizes across the world. Innovating and developing new ways to streamline the relocation lifecycle with Cartus-developed technology such as our centralized mobility hub, MovePro360SM, and self-serve digital relocation solution, MobilifySM, means we can deliver a holistic client and customer experience at every phase of the relocation journey.

Over the past 65 years, with offices and team members around the globe, we've helped more than four million employees and their families find their way to new homes, new communities, and new experiences in more than 185 countries.

Cartus is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®.

To find out how our experience, reach, and hands-on guidance can help you achieve your global talent mobility goals, visit www.cartus.com or www.realogy.com for more information.

About Topia

Topia is the leader in Global Talent Mobility technology. We empower companies to deploy, manage and engage employees anywhere in the world. Topia's data-driven, workflow automation software platform enables organizations to deliver mobility as part of a broader talent strategy encompassing all types of employee movement – remote and distributed workforces, business travel, and more traditional relocations and assignments. This drives enhanced employee experiences and competitive advantage by ensuring the right people are in the right place at the right time, while staying compliant no matter where they are. The Topia platform automates the entire global talent mobility process, including scenario-based planning, expat payroll, tax and immigration compliance, reporting and more. Topia powers global talent mobility programs for world-renowned brands such as Schneider Electric, Dell, Veolia, Equinor and AXA. Topia has raised over $100M from NewView Capital (formerly New Enterprise Associates), Notion Capital and others, and is a global company with offices throughout the Americas and EMEA. For more information, visit www.topia.com and follow Topia on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

