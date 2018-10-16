Cartus Names Masters Cup Winners at 18th Annual Global Network Conference

DANBURY, Conn., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartus Corporation, a leading provider of global relocation services, hosted its 18th annual Global Network Conference, October 15-16, 2018, to celebrate service excellence among its supply chain partners. At a gala ceremony following the conference, Cartus awarded the Masters Cup for overall excellence — the highest honors within the Cartus Global Network – to two companies: Reloko Relocation of Seoul, South Korea, was named the top supplier in the category of All Things Home-Related, and GInter of Sao Paulo, Brazil, the top supplier in the category of All Things Moving.

"Cartus is dedicated to providing outstanding service to our corporate clients and their relocating employees. We align ourselves with partners who similarly set the bar very high for service." said Katrina Helmkamp, President and CEO of Cartus. "This year two members of our global supply chain network stood out in providing exceptional service to our customers. It is my honor to award the Cartus Masters Cup for 2018 to Reloko Relocation and GInter for their exemplary service and their integrity as valued partners."

Approximately 360 attendees from 170 companies and 39 different countries attended the conference, held in Seattle, Washington. The conference, whose theme centered on "Move Ahead", recognizes the extraordinary achievements of network members in serving Cartus' clients and customers worldwide.

Also honored at the ceremony were those suppliers who have consistently delivered exceptional service to Cartus' customers, as well as those who invested in innovations that improved service. Award winners were named at the platinum, gold, and silver levels in the categories of "Commitment to Excellence" and "Innovation."

Each year at this event, Cartus also presents Global Citizenship Awards to companies from among its supplier network for their commitment to making an impact on the health, welfare, and safety of others, and/or for improving a community's quality of life on a national or international basis. This year, five companies were recognized as 2018 Global Citizenship winners: John Merriweather (GO Destination Services) of Carmel, Indiana, Kenneth Arbour (Tokyo Orientatins) of Tokyo, Japan, Charlene Giddings (Elite Moving Systems) of London, United Kingdom, Atlas World Group of Evansville, Indiana, and Arpin Group (for Arpin Strong) of Rhode Island, USA. Cartus made donations to each of the organizations' charitable funds.

