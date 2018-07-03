Cartus to Launch MovePro Vision

DANBURY, Conn., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartus Corporation announced today their next predictive analytics innovation for global relocation, MovePro VisionSM. Incubated in their recently launched analytics practice (LEAP), MovePro VisionSM is the first client-facing product designed to anticipate events and identify unique opportunities during the corporate relocation process.

Available in 2019, MovePro VisionSM is a predictive analytics application dedicated to uncovering valuable knowledge which would otherwise be lost in an overwhelming amount of data. The machine learning behind MovePro VisionSM sifts through and incorporates data from past relocations to provide mobility stakeholders with real-time decision support for expenditures, exceptions, authorization volumes, and more, resulting in better planning and cost management.

The ability to toggle instantly between aggregated global views and employee-level detail provides mobility leaders with further clarity into their past relocations, which will assist with moves in progress and all future relocations.

MovePro VisionSM is powered by LEAP, Cartus' Leading Edge Analytics Practice, which predicts and develops insights based on the company's rich history of industry-exclusive data.

2.3 million relocations

7,700 unique country combinations

80 million financial transactions

MovePro VisionSM will only be available through Cartus' newly redesigned client platform as part of their forthcoming revamp of CartusOnline. The completely reimagined portal will include a refreshed user interface and enhanced user experience—including the ability to accommodate dynamic new products like MovePro VisionSM —to create a much more powerful view into companies' mobility programs. Cartus is also exploring ways to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) techniques to make decisions directly based on the predictions generated by MovePro VisionSM.

Quotes:

Scott Becker, Global Product and Innovation Officer: "We have a vast relocation database, which is both powerful and valuable. With MovePro VisionSM, we are harnessing all of that information to predict outcomes and, soon, make recommendations to mobility experts about how to better navigate their mobility program."

Rizwan Akhtar, CIO, Senior Vice President, Information Technology: "At Cartus, we are constantly exploring ways to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques to make sure our clients and customers stay multiple steps ahead in their relocation process. Finding ways to apply machine learning to simplify moves and improve the relocation journey is what motivates my team."

Neil Bussell, Director, Business Intelligence & Data Management: "At its core, MovePro VisionSM is about surfacing relocation information that isn't visible in dashboards and spreadsheets. By clearly identifying the algorithm's upper and lower 'confidence intervals' alongside its real-time predictions across multiple categories, MovePro VisionSM empowers mobility leaders to set their strategies as aggressively or conservatively as they'd like—all backed by hard data and machine learning."

About Cartus

For more than 60 years, Cartus has provided trusted guidance to organizations of all types and sizes that require global relocation solutions. Providing the full spectrum of relocation services, including language and intercultural training, Cartus serves more than half of the Fortune 50 and has moved employees into and out of 150 countries. Cartus is part of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. To find out how our greater experience, reach, and hands-on guidance can help your company, visit www.cartus.com; read our blog; or click www.realogy.com for more information.

