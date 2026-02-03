Cartwheel Becomes Nation's Largest School Telehealth Provider Following Exceptional Growth and Major New Investment

Grows 300% year-over-year to serve 350 school districts across 15 states

Publishes outcomes data showing telehealth services improve student attendance and reduce school suspensions and expulsions

Announces significant new investment to accelerate its mission

Welcomes three seasoned operators to senior leadership team

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartwheel, the trusted mental health platform for K-12 schools, students, families, and staff, today announced exceptional growth that has propelled the company to become America's largest K-12 mental health provider. Following nearly 300% year-over-year growth in new school district partnerships, Cartwheel now serves 350 school districts across 15 states and has established groundbreaking partnerships with state departments of health and education in Arizona, Georgia, and Virginia. The company has also secured a significant Series B financing, led by A-Street, to accelerate its mission.

"Cartwheel is fundamentally changing how youth and families access the mental health support they need to succeed in school and in life," said Joe English, Co-Founder and CEO of Cartwheel. "By partnering with parents and schools as trusted allies, we've created a new standard for mental health that delivers measurably better outcomes at a significantly lower cost."

Cartwheel's school-centered model delivers exceptional impact on education and health outcomes.

58% of students experience full remission from anxiety—nearly double the 33% industry average for traditional telehealth

3x reduction in students with moderate to severe depression

62% reduction in absences per student (from 16 absences before care to 6 after care)

68% reduction in suspensions for students with prior disciplinary history

Cartwheel's impact stems from its uniquely comprehensive care model. When school districts partner with Cartwheel, school counselors can refer students for clinical services with no waitlists. Cartwheel's licensed clinicians deliver evidence-based care including individual therapy, family therapy, parent guidance, psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and proprietary specialty programs. Operating year-round with extended hours, Cartwheel allows students to receive care at home or at school, during evenings, weekends, and school breaks—all covered by the family's insurance at no additional cost to most families.

Throughout care, Cartwheel works hand-in-hand with school staff through dedicated Clinical Program Managers who provide consultation on student cases, crisis management, and impact analysis. Bilingual Care Coordinators support families with scheduling, insurance navigation, and coordination with other providers. This collaborative model has enabled Cartwheel to achieve a 70% referral-to-care conversion rate—more than double the industry average.

Industry-Leading Technology Platform

Cartwheel's HIPAA and FERPA compliant technology platform ensures seamless coordination among clinicians, parents, and schools. School staff can easily refer students into care, track progress, and collaborate with Cartwheel's clinicians. Families can quickly complete their intake paperwork, schedule appointments, and communicate with their therapist. On the backend, district leaders can see real-time dashboards on access to care, student engagement, clinical and educational outcomes, and return on investment.

The platform has reduced workload for school staff, increased family engagement, and set a gold standard for transparency into impact and return on investment.

"Cartwheel has exceeded expectations," said Dr. Alexander U. Ikejiaku, Associate Superintendent at Peoria Public Schools in Illinois. "Over the past two years, Cartwheel has become an indispensable partner in addressing student attendance, behavior, and mental health challenges, and it has our wholehearted endorsement for work with schools and states across the nation."

Strengthening Leadership Team

To support this next chapter of growth, Cartwheel has welcomed three new leaders to its senior leadership team:

Sarah Turrin , Chief Product Officer, brings deep healthcare product leadership experience. Prior to Cartwheel, she was Chief Product Officer at Color Health, a healthcare company focused on cancer care delivery, and previously led product teams at OneMedical and Lantern Health.

, Chief Product Officer, brings deep healthcare product leadership experience. Prior to Cartwheel, she was Chief Product Officer at Color Health, a healthcare company focused on cancer care delivery, and previously led product teams at OneMedical and Lantern Health. Sam Bilow , VP of Finance, brings expertise in scaling high-growth companies from her work at Rubicon Founders where she worked to build and invest in transformational healthcare companies supporting underserved populations, including Imagine Pediatrics and Cadre Hospice.

, VP of Finance, brings expertise in scaling high-growth companies from her work at Rubicon Founders where she worked to build and invest in transformational healthcare companies supporting underserved populations, including Imagine Pediatrics and Cadre Hospice. Sarah Shoff, VP of Customer Success, brings 15 years of edtech startup experience to Cartwheel. Sarah previously spent seven years at Udemy, where she led the implementation and customer success teams for the Americas.

Major New Investment to Fuel Growth

Cartwheel's continued growth and innovation are fueled by a major new investment, raised last summer, from investors who see schools as a uniquely effective channel for tackling youth mental health. A-Street, which led the round, is a privately sponsored, multi-stage investment fund focused on backing and scaling innovative PK–12 solutions that improve student learning and achievement. The round included participation from new investors Citi Impact Fund, Britebound, and American Heart Association, as well as existing investors, including Menlo Ventures, General Catalyst, Reach Capital, and Able Partners.

"We're thrilled to partner with A-Street in this next chapter. They know schools, they know what it takes to scale with quality, and they share our conviction that every kid deserves access to excellent mental health care," said Joe English. "We're excited to build the future of school-based healthcare together."

"Mental health and academic success are intrinsically linked, and yet far too many students still lack the support they need to thrive in the classroom," said Emily McGinty, Managing Director of A-Street. "Cartwheel is addressing this gap with an innovative model that expands access to timely, evidence-based care and removes common barriers such as stigma, cost and scheduling, and we are excited to support their efforts to strengthen both student well-being and educational outcomes."

Mora Segal, Managing Director of A-Street, added, "What sets Cartwheel apart is not just the strength of its outcomes, but its ability to scale a deeply collaborative model across diverse school systems. The team has built the infrastructure, clinical rigor, and trust with schools required to operate at national scale, and we believe Cartwheel is uniquely positioned to become an indispensable partner for schools nationwide, ensuring students have access to high-quality mental health care."

Cartwheel is the nation's largest and most trusted telehealth provider for K-12 schools, students, and families. Cartwheel partners with 350 school districts across 15 states to deliver comprehensive mental health services to students, families, and school staff. Founded in 2022 by educators and clinicians, Cartwheel combines evidence-based clinical care with technology to ensure every child has access to high-quality mental health support. Cartwheel accepts all major insurance plans including Medicaid and provides care at no cost to uninsured families.

