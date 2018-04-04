Carusele Wins 2 Influencer Marketing Honors at 10th Annual Shorty Awards

CARY, N.C., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Carusele, the leading influencer marketing system, announced today that it received two Audience Honor Awards at the 10th annual Shorty Awards for its work on Red Nose Day and Wyndham Vacation Resorts influencer promotions.

"Most influencer marketing today is broken," said Jim Tobin, president and founder of Carusele. "But by focusing on a genuine experience and then elevating the very best content in every program, we've found a unique way to connect consumers to brands through influencer content. Best of all, it's measurable, and has guaranteed results."

In its third consecutive year of raising funds to help end child poverty, #RedNose Day was not only recognized with an Audience Honor, but also a finalist for the category of Social Activism. The campaign itself was charged with driving consumer awareness of the Red Nose Day partnership.

Wyndham Vacation Rentals was also recognized with an Audience Honor Award in the category Mid-Range Media Buying Strategy. The campaign strove to show people how to #BeVacationReady with tips, itineraries and stories highlighting how to reduce vacation stress while getting ready for a busy summer vacation season.

The Shorty Awards, now in its 10th year, was the first awards show to honor social media. They continue to recognize and honor the best of social media by recognizing the influencers, brands and organizations on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Tumblr, Instagram, Snapchat, Vine and more.

Carusele, headquartered in the Research Triangle region of North Carolina, was spun out of the original social media agency, Ignite Social Media, to utilize a handcrafted network of over 7,500 content producers. Carusele influencers create high-quality, shareable, branded content that the company then actively manages through organic syndication, paid syndication and aggregation. The result is scaled, targeted audience reach. Learn more at: carusele.com.

