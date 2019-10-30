Caruso Drives Luxury Retail Experiences Forward With Installation Of High-End Uber Lounges

"In 2017, Uber announced that The Grove was the most popular Uber destination in California. This highlighted the need for The Grove to create a superior experience for these guests," said Jackie Levy, Chief Business Officer of Caruso. "This synergistic collaboration with Uber provides an unmatched arrival and departure experience for the millions of ride-sharers that visit our properties."

The Uber lounges will be beautifully furnished with custom pieces by leading indoor and outdoor fabric brand Sunbrella, with high-design and performance touchpoints including in-seat USB ports for easy charging access. Additionally, the hubs will invite guests into climate-controlled spaces, equipped with overhead heaters to anticipate fluctuating temperatures and ensure optimal comfort over day-to-night use. Offering the ultimate in style and service, the Uber lounges will also feature classic beverage carts decked out with seasonal refreshments such as summer-inspired lemonade and iced tea and spirited hot chocolate around the holidays.

Caruso's exciting partnership with Uber encompasses several consumer incentives including:

Exclusive promotions and discount codes from brands on property

Streamlined pickup operations with the goal of reducing wait times

Special amenities

Surprise perks such as discounted rides to other properties within the portfolio on a later date

Hands-free shopping provided by Concierge who collect shopping bags from the store and place them in an Uber upon departure

"We love that Caruso and its properties are embracing rideshare options to create a more fluid retail experience for their guests," said Jennifer Sinha, General Manager of Uber California. "Our brand's DNA is built around empowering both drivers and riders, and Caruso is responding to the needs of Angelenos and taking the concept of in-city transit to the next level by partnering with Uber."

The Uber lounges will kick-off at The Grove on October 30, rolling out at The Americana at Brand and Palisades Village, shortly afterwards.

ABOUT CARUSO

Caruso is one of the most successful, productive and profitable real estate development and hospitality companies in the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the privately held company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of retail, residential and mixed-use properties known for their award-winning architecture, unparalleled quest experiences, and dedication to their local communities. Caruso's expertise in creating beloved town centers has made its properties desired locations for retail flagships, new to brick-and-mortar tenants, and innovative dining and entertainment concepts. Consistently ranked among the top shopping centers in the world, Caruso's properties continue to outperform the industry standards for occupancy rates and average sales per square foot. Included in Caruso's world-class portfolio and marquee shopping and dining destinations are The Grove and The Americana at Brand; luxury residential building 8500; and The Masonic Temple, a restored 1929 Art Deco landmark converted into innovative Class-A office space. The company continues to focus on expansion and currently has invested more than a billion dollars in new lines of business, including the newly opened, first-of-its-kind retail, dining and entertainment destination Palisades Village, as well as the ultra-luxury five-star beachfront resort Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California.

CONTACT INFO

Jessica Wong / jwong@caruso.com

SOURCE Caruso