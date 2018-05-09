Caruso Homes, Inc. Announces the Grand Opening of Academy Row, a New Luxury Townhome Community in Odenton, MD

"Odenton offers homebuyers a fantastic location close to Fort Meade, NSA, and Arundel Mills. With easy access to commuter routes and the Marc Train less than a mile away, you can be in any of three major cities within a half hour," says Jeff Caruso, Caruso Homes Owner/CEO. "In addition, Academy Row is in the Core Area of the new Odenton Town Center development which is revitalizing the Odenton area into a vibrant live/work pedestrian community offering a diverse mix of retail, office and residential development."

Academy Row marks the debut of the Magothy floorplan. A spacious townhome ranging from 2,019 to 2,341 square feet of living space and featuring two to four bedrooms, up to four-and-one-half baths and a one-car garage. The first floor offers an open concept floorplan with a large great room that is anchored in the center by a grand kitchen with an oversize island for entertaining. Generous windows offer plenty of natural light and luxury finishes and options, such as fireplaces, morning rooms, and finished rec rooms, allow homebuyers to personalize the Magothy to fit their lifestyle.

"The opening of Academy Row marks Caruso Homes' reentry into the townhome market in over a decade," said Mr. Caruso. "We're excited to expand our brand of luxury homes to include a townhome product that is more likely to appeal to first time homebuyers, military families or those looking to downsize."

Caruso Homes will start construction on the community of 15 homes in late May, with the first five homes scheduled for move-in this fall. Prices start in the mid-$300s. Interested homebuyers are encouraged to visit www.carusohomes.com for more information or call (301) 832-6426 to schedule an appointment.

About Caruso Homes, Inc.

Founded in 1986, Caruso Homes, Inc. is an award-winning luxury home builder based in Crofton, Md. offering a variety of new home communities in suburban Maryland and on Maryland's Eastern Shore. In addition to traditional single-family home communities, Caruso Homes' projects include Symphony Village, a premier resort-style community for active adults, and Caruso Homes On Your Lot custom home division. Caruso Homes has recently expanded its operation, opening a second office in Cary, N.C., to serve the greater Raleigh area. For more information, visit www.carusohomes.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caruso-homes-inc-announces-the-grand-opening-of-academy-row-a-new-luxury-townhome-community-in-odenton-md-300645459.html

SOURCE Caruso Homes

Related Links

http://www.carusohomes.com

