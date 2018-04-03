Caruth Capital Partners, LLC Invests in ATA RiskStation, LLC

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, and founded by industry veteran and technology entrepreneur, Aladin Abughazaleh, ATA RiskStationTM provides clients with portfolio risk analytics that process daily, using a multi-model, multi-parameter and multi-time frame approach. The company delivers intuitive web reporting and daily monitoring using customizable risk alerts generated by these analytics daily.

The firm's product offering provides a fully automated, structured, and customizable daily risk oversight process at the individual household level for wealth managers, registered investment advisors, broker dealers, investment managers and institutional investors. By saving data for every client, account, scenario, parameter and position with no required software for clients to buy, learn or maintain, ATA RiskStationTM provides a superior value proposition for its clients, while delivering a risk analytics solution unmatched in the industry.

"This is a product with a proven track record of growing wallet share for the advisors, while simultaneously bolstering the compliance side of the business. This technology will help these institutions to seamlessly transition from the Suitability Standard to the Fiduciary Standard, while increasing revenues at the same time," said Ben deTar Wilhite, Caruth Co-Founder and Partner.

Tim Wegener, Caruth Co-Founder and Partner, continued, "After a lot of time and research, we concluded that there is not another product in the industry like ATA RiskStationTM. Mr. Abughazaleh and his team are disrupting the industry with this product offering and are on the forefront of changing how firms can best serve their clients. We are thrilled to be able to partner with them."

Aladin Abughazaleh, founder and CEO, said that Caruth's investment will help accelerate the company's already aggressive growth strategy by making available their network of relationships at the C-suite level in wealth management firms, investment advisory firms and broker dealer in the U.S. and internationally.

"The timing of the transaction with Caruth could not be any better. Broker Dealers and RIAs are trying to differentiate themselves in a highly competitive environment – including against emerging Robo advisor options. Advisors are trying to coach investors who are nervous about both rising rates and a very old bull market that has recently turned more volatile. ATA RiskStationTM is ideally positioned to help firms and their advisors increase wallet share from existing clients and grow market share while more effectively engaging with clients about risk and helping them to stay on plan."

Mr. Abughazaleh continued, "On a separate but critical front, ATA RiskStationTM can also help broker dealers and RIAs navigate the rapidly shifting compliance landscape by automatically checking each day that the embedded risks for each client remain aligned with that individual client's current risk tolerance. Caruth Capital can be incredibly helpful by providing targeted access to the appropriate decision makers in addition to the capital investment to support our marketing efforts. "

About Caruth Capital Partners, LLC

Founded by two career private equity professionals, Caruth Capital Partners, LLC ("CCP") is a private equity firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The founders of CCP have invested and operated in more than 100 businesses across a wide variety of industries.

CCP looks to acquire interests in lower-middle market businesses and partners with management to accelerate growth and meaningfully improve operations through disciplined value-creation methodologies.

For more information contact- Aladin Abughazaleh, ATA RiskStationTM, aladin@atariskstation.com (www.atariskstation.com) and Tim Wegener, Caruth Capital Partners, LLC, 612-859-4500 or twegener@caruthcap.com.

SOURCE Caruth Capital Partners, LLC