CarVal Investors Raises $3.6 Billion Credit Fund

MINNEAPOLIS, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarVal Investors, an established global alternative investment manager, today announced the final close of CVI Credit Value Fund V (CVF V or "the Fund") with $3.6 billion in total capital commitments. The Fund, which exceeded its original hard cap size by 20 percent, is focused on identifying distressed and credit-intensive assets within its core strategies of loan portfolios, corporate securities, structured credit and hard assets.

"We are excited about our current opportunity set colored by a strong recovery and low rates in developed markets and continued capital vacuums in emerging markets," said Lucas Detor, a managing principal of CarVal Investors. "In both developed and emerging markets, we continue to see attractive value in COVID-recovery sectors including aviation and hospitality. We remain very grateful for the support of our existing and new partners in CVF V."

"The clean energy industry also continues to be a large area of focus for CarVal, providing interesting investment opportunities in the U.S., Europe and globally," Detor added.

The Fund has received commitments from both new and existing limited partners, representing a broad cross-section of corporate pension funds, fund of funds, private banks, sovereign wealth funds, family offices, endowment, foundations, insurance companies, high net worth individuals and private wealth managers.

About CarVal Investors

CarVal Investors is an established global alternative investment manager focused on distressed and credit-intensive assets and market inefficiencies. Since 1987, CarVal's team has navigated through ever-changing credit market cycles, opportunistically investing $128 billion in 5,525 transactions across 82 countries. Today, CarVal Investors has approximately $10 billion in assets under management in corporate securities, loan portfolios, structured credit and hard assets.

